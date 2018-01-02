Looking for the perfect match: Association of New Canadians connecting newcomers with community volunteers

The Association for New Canadians offices on Military Road in St. John's. ANC runs the Family Match Program which aims to connect newcomers to the province with the local community. (Google Maps)

The Association for New Canadians is looking for volunteers who want to be matched with newcomers to Newfoundland and Labrador to help them navigate their new home.

The Family Match Program run by the non-profit organization aims to connect families new to the province with locals and former newcomers alike. The program was created several years ago to provide immigrants with a support system while they are getting settled in.

Alice Keough, community connections coordinator at the ANC, says apart from advice on grocery shopping, and local sights and activities, the program has provided many newcomers with much more.

"This is that piece that can help really solidify that connection to the community," she said.

"Developing those relationships and those bonds with other people we know are so important … we want to find people that are in the community, that love our community and want to share that with our newcomers."

Some of the past volunteers had once been new to the community themselves and wanted to pass on things they had learned.

Others take part in the program to broaden their children's horizons, Keough said.

"One lady, I know she said she doesn't want her daughter to feel like an entitled kid growing up, she wants her to know there's more going on in the world out there," she said with a laugh.

Of course, Keough said, there can be barriers. The most significant one — language.

Yet, the organization recommends people use whichever means of communication helps them, whether it be translation programs or hand gestures. Should that still not be enough in certain situations, the ANC can provide interpreters.

Keough said some newcomers might also need some time to build trust. That's why the ANC is looking for volunteers who are ready to commit at least six months to their mentorship.

"We want people to really get a lot out of it. And you're not going to do that in just a short period of time," she said.

"We can only imagine some of the horrible circumstances from where they've come, so building trust and building that relationship for some people might take a lot of time."

One of the success stories of the program is close to home for Keough.

Her cousin wanted to help a newcomer over Christmas, and she and her family were matched with a single mother of three.

"Out of that, just wanting to help that one time, this family, they ended up being like best friends," said Keough.

Alice Keough oversees the ANC Family Match Program. Keough says the program has connected countless newcomers with community members and created real friendships. (Submitted by Alice Keough)

The families' sons soon became friends as well, as they went to school together and played on the same sports teams.

"We know how important those social connections are for children," said Keough.

"For this little guy to have that buddy in school and then outside of school is such a huge thing. And they were friends for many years."

The lasting impact on both newcomers and community members, Keough said, is what elevates the program from just a volunteer experience.

"It really fosters a sense of generosity, offering people the opportunity to feel connected, to feel bonds," she said.