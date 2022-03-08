Skip to Main Content
Association for New Canadians teaching young N.L. newcomers to code

The program can help to jump-start a tech career.

CBC News ·

11 hours ago
Duration 1:02
The Association for New Canadians is helping teenagers get started on the path to a tech career. 1:02

The Association for New Canadians wants to give teens a jump-start on a potential career in the tech sector. 

The Coding For Success program teaches teenagers the basics of computer coding and programming, so they can see whether they're interested in pursuing a career in the field.

CBC reporter Henrike Wilhelm spoke with Arif Shaikh, the project manager of Coding For Success, and Hamsa Ziada,  a student who wants to be an engineer.

You can see their story in the video above.

