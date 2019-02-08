New partnership between Anaconda Mining and CNA going for gold

Anacaonda Mining is hoping to strike gold — literally — with a new partnership with the College of the North Atlantic.

The mining company is collaborating with the college to find new ways of accessing a hard-to-reach gold deposit at Deer Cove, on the Baie Verte Peninsula.

The gold was found in a stream bed in the mid-'80s, rather than in hard rock, and the new partnership is looking to use modern technology to reach the gold.

An excavator fills a dump truck with crushed rock in Anaconda's open-pit mine near Baie Verte. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Allan Cramm, vice-president of innovation and development at Anaconda, said the stream bed deposit is a first for Newfoundland and Labrador, and the "tremendous resource" of students and equipment from the college could help access and measure the deposit.

"What we're doing here is actually bringing in students who have relevant skills to apply some of the new technology out in this area to determine if there is gold of sufficient quantities," he said.

We're looking at this through the eyes of much younger people who had a tremendous exposure to technology. - Allan Cramm

Cramm said fresh ideas from students could bring new solutions that could be used elsewhere and in other industries.

"We're looking at this through the eyes of much younger people who had a tremendous exposure to technology that exists today in various industries, not only mining," he said.

Experiential learning

For students, the collaboration provides hands-on experience and valuable skills.

"Students get experiential learning, and not just work-term placements," said Michael Long, CNA's associate vice-president of applied research and innovation, in a statement.

Cramm said the first research intern has already begun work. He hopes the partnership will lead to additional employment in the area and the development of new technology.

"I'm really excited about working with the college and with the young people involved with this project. It certainly could put us on the map of introducing new technology to the industry."

