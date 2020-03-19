When women speak up about intimate violence, the last thing they need is shaming

Across Canada, there are 100,000 victims of domestic violence each year, and about 90 people die annually at the hands of their abuser. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

I've never considered myself a victim of intimate violence until I had to face other women when it came to my situation.

My situation involved five years of blurred chaos — and an emergency protection order that had saved my life.

An emergency protection order, or an EPO, is a legal document that someone in an intimate violence situation can have filled out by a police officer with an individual's statement. Then, based on the statement, the person can request certain conditions.

In my situation, the conditions I requested were for my abuser to not be in my home for 90 days.

He wasn't allowed to contact me for 90 days. His family and friends were not allowed to contact me for 90 days. A judge had to sign off on the agreement.

I was told that my agreement was signed off by a judge in the fastest amount of time and for the longest amount of time.

All the layers of the security aren't about protecting women from abusers online, but it's used to protect women from other women.

I treated that piece of paper like a shield that protected me from my abuser.

It did its job: it allowed me to rebuild the broken pieces of my life and I was becoming reintroduced to who I was and who I wanted to be.

It was a lonely experience on a social level because I never imagined that other women would take my abuser's side. I never imagined that I would be made fun of for reporting what had happened to me.

Yet, it happened. A lot.

Other women told me that this is not how to deal with a situation like this — and that involving the police was my way of over-dramatizing the situation.

I was constantly asked why I was continuing this process, or if the situation was so bad as I finally started to talk about it, why I didn't leave sooner.

Women are still shaming other women for reporting abuse, writes Cleary, and it needs to end. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

'They were talking about me'

Out of all those moments and conversations, the one moment that hit me the hardest was on a sunny day in March. I was having lunch in a restaurant, enjoying the day. I could overhear the staff talking about someone. Being a curious person, I wanted to find out who they were talking about.

They were talking about me.

The staff must have noticed that I was listening, so they made sure that I could hear everything that was being said. Apparently, I had tarnished a good man's reputation and I was nothing but a liar. There were two sides to the story, and the police weren't listening to my abuser's side.

The staff were women. All the re-building I had done up to this point came crashing down based on a few words from strangers. I felt ashamed in that moment for reporting my situation to the police. I never went back to that restaurant.

Three years later, a similar situation happened to another survivor, but on social media. It's a great tool to stay informed. A survivor decided to use social media to inform the public about what had happened to her.

If the shaming ends, then more and more women will feel comfortable enough to report to the police.

The entire post was a warning for women to avoid an individual because he had abused her. I appreciated the post because it gave me a heads-up on who my single friends should avoid on dating apps.

Not everyone online appreciated the post like I did.

Some keyboard warriors tried to shame her for telling her story. She was told repeatedly: "There's two sides to every story" and "How dare you smear a young man's name."

I'm grateful that she didn't allow that shame to bother her and she's using her story to help others who are in the same situation.

Due to her motivation, groups have been created to give women the platform to share stories and public service announcements. It's a safe harbour for some, if they can find the groups.

The groups are private and invite-only.

Anyone who is an intimate violent situation can call the RNC or Iris Kirby House. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Another line of defence for the groups is a questionnaire that is used to verify your intentions for joining. One of the questions is "Do you know anyone in the group that can verify your identity?"

All the layers of the security aren't about protecting women from abusers online, but it's used to protect women from other women. Announcements in the group from the administrator states "If you take screenshots of any conversation, we will know, and you will be banned."

As much as it's shocking to see how women treat each other, it doesn't surprise me. The movie Mean Girls wouldn't have been a hit if we were nicer to each other.

Time has passed for me and I've done a whole lot of healing.

I'm not the same person I was back then and I'm grateful that I'm in a better position. Not everyone is as lucky.

Intimate violence in Newfoundland and Labrador is a massive problem. Statistics Canada reported in 2016 that 814 individuals were victims of intimate partner abuse.

The shaming needs to end

Legislative changes in 2018 have had a positive impact on intimate violence — but it isn't enough.

Women are still shaming other women for reporting abuse, and it needs to end.

I don't have a solution, but I hope that someone can come up with one. If the shaming ends, then more and more women will feel comfortable enough to report to the police. A dent can be driven into the statistics.

The fewer intimate violence cases we have in this province, the better things will become. Then other survivors can eat lunch in peace in a restaurant — or post their truth without fear on social media.

If anyone is in an intimate violent situation, please call the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary at 709-729-8000, or Iris Kirby House at 709-753-1492 or toll-free at 1-877-753-1492.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador