Ammonia leak at Goose Bay Curling Club
Ammonia leak at Goose Bay Curling Club

Emergency crews waiting for gas to dissipate before going back into building

Town workers alerted the fire department to an ammonia leak at the Goose Bay Curling Club. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

Emergency officials have responded to an ammonia leak inside the Goose Bay Curling Club. 

No people were inside at the time, according to town fire Chief Brad Butler.

Two municipal employees alerted the fire department. Two firefighters went inside the facility and "the readings were high," said Butler. 

"We need to wait for the ammonia to dissipate before we can go back in and assess the situation," he added. 

The Labrador Training Centre, which houses a pool and gym, is also closed until firefighters can assess the facility because it is located so close to the curling club. 

Corrections

  • A previous version of this story stated the leak happened at the Labrador Training Centre. It happened at the Goose Bay Curling Club.
    Jun 25, 2019 4:56 PM NT
