Ammonia leak at Goose Bay Curling Club

Emergency officials have responded to an ammonia leak inside the Goose Bay Curling Club.

No people were inside at the time, according to town fire Chief Brad Butler.

Two municipal employees alerted the fire department. Two firefighters went inside the facility and "the readings were high," said Butler.

"We need to wait for the ammonia to dissipate before we can go back in and assess the situation," he added.

The Labrador Training Centre, which houses a pool and gym, is also closed until firefighters can assess the facility because it is located so close to the curling club.

