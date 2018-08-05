It's after-hours in a little toy store in Corner Brook, and the place buzzes with laughter and chit chat.

This is not some birthday party underway in the store's playroom, however, no matter how many hoots can be heard floating out its front doors, flung wide open in a failing effort to alleviate the near-tropical humidity.

It's an American Sign Language class.

Eight pupils gently heckle their teacher as David Kennedy guides them through some ABC wrist warm-ups and walks through the room adjusting finger positions so they're just right, while lobbing back a few witty comebacks of his own.

A couple of kids run amok on the edges of the classroom, adding in high-pitch screams, the sound of freedom found among toy aisles.

All of it entirely louder than you'd expect. All of it inspired by a moment of silence in that very same store.

The ASL class learns the sign for 'free.'

A quiet beginning

Lynn Drover opened Kinder Castle in November 2017. Since then, she's prided herself on making it an inclusive space for all children, especially those in the autistic community. When a non-verbal little girl came in with her mother one day, Drover jumped on the chance to use some of her basic ASL in the hopes of making a connection.

"I really wanted to ask her how her experience was, and what her favourite toy was, and ask all the questions you would normally ask a child in a toy store," Drover recalled.

But Drover's signs were either unclear, or the child too shy. After an awkward quiet spell, the girl's mother ended up explaining her daughter's needs.

"It was really, really upsetting to me, because I like to talk to the kids who come in here and see what things they like best. So after I went home that night, that little girl was still in my mind."

She wasn't content to let that perceived failure gnaw at her for long. Drover's a doer. She has a Wonder Woman tattoo on her arm, a near-constant clipboard in her hand. So, she began doing: putting out feelers to get her signing up to snuff.

Access to ASL resources is challenging in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In the entire province, there are only four certified ASL interpreters, all of whom are in St. John's, often with waiting lists days-long for their services. The Newfoundland and Labrador Association for the Deaf offers ASL classes, but again only in the capital, 689 kilometres away from Kinder Castle.

Lucky for Drover, David Kennedy was close at hand. Turns out, it was lucky for Kennedy too.

Students practice some basic signs on a sweaty Thursday night. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Facing deafness

Kennedy gives the sort of undivided attention to spoken conversation that's rare in an age of people staring at smartphones. Part of it may be his natural friendly tendency, but a lot of it has to do with his hearing. Or lack thereof.

A childhood accident when he was seven led to a huge hearing loss. While doctors prepared him and his family that the degeneration would eventually lead to total deafness, it still took years for the full extent of the initial damage to make itself clear.

"As I was going through the years of school, I was struggling each year. I failed Grade 4. Then, when I hit Grade 9, I failed again," he said.

Eventually one of his teachers suggested the Newfoundland School for the Deaf in St. John's, an institution that closed its doors in 2010. But in the mid-90s, it was open, and it changed Kennedy's life.

He admits the first year was rough. "They all knew sign language, I didn't," he said, adding a teacher soon took him under his wing.

"As the year went through, I got more and more comfortable, and now I feel more comfortable in the deaf world than I do in the hearing world."

After high school, Kennedy continued using ASL in his studies at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C, a leading institution in deaf and hard-of-hearing education.

David Kennedy signs 'ASL: American Sign Language.'

Coming home to the Corner Brook area in 2001, after seven years spent largely communicating in ASL, was another big language shift for Kennedy. He can count on one hand the number of other deaf or hard-of-hearing people in the city he signs with. He found himself leaning back on his excellent lip-reading ability, knowing all the while that supplementing that skill with listening was coming to an end.

As he approaches 40, he has 15 per cent of his hearing left.

"I'm losing hearing gradually every year. Actually, I'm supposed to already be deaf, but I've been fortunate right now to keep my hearing as long as I have."

When a mutual friend introduced Drover and Kennedy, an initial Tim Horton's meet-up about tutoring turned into a whole lot more.

"At the end of it, we had a full plan for a class. Right from the get go, almost immediately, it was never about one-on-one. It was — this is something good. Let's try to reach out to the community and see who else wants to learn, so we can build a community of signers," said Drover.

Drover's toy store strives to be an inclusive space. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Sweating bullets

The duo recruited 12 other participants besides Drover before they knew it, mostly by word of mouth.

"We both knew five or six friends each who were determined to learn sign language, either because they knew David and knew his story, or were teaching children with autism, or had a Down syndrome child who couldn't speak, any number of reasons," said Drover, recalling the class' first meet-up on a typically frosty May night.

"The snow was falling down and we were all shivering in the backroom. And we were like OK, we're all here to learn sign language, and we barely knew anybody's names."

For his part, Kennedy doesn't remember the cold.

"I was sweating bullets. I've never ever taught in my life. I didn't know what to expect. I didn't know if I was going to be good enough to teach it. And I sat down with the first group, and I looked around, and I was like, I can do this. Can I do this? And Lynn was like, you can do this! You can do this!" he laughed.

"The bullets were just sweating right out of me. And all of a sudden we were doing the ABCs."

From A to J: the first part of the ASL alphabet.

'I hope it spreads like wildfire'

That first whirl through the alphabet turned into hundreds of signs for the 13 students, who gathered with Kennedy on Mondays and Thursdays for eight weeks.

"I was expecting them to learn maybe anywhere between 150, 200 words max. When this class graduated, they learned over 600 words, and I was stunned," said Kennedy.

Two of the students work at daycare, and took the course so they could better help one of their non-verbal toddlers.

"We can communicate with him on a daily basis now. We know what he wants, when he wants it, it's just helped tremendously," said Melissa Jenkins.

One day, Kennedy stopped by the daycare to help Jenkins and a co-worker better tailor their vocabulary to the children's needs. He ended up chatting with a bunch of the toddlers, all in basic ASL: a rare experience for him in Corner Brook.

"When I left, I sat in my Jeep for a minute. And was like 'Wow, that's something I did.' I showed those two ladies how to do it, they showed those people how to do it," he said.

"It's just going to spread. I hope it spreads like wildfire."

Melissa Jenkins introduces herself in ASL.

Pins, and plan

Kennedy and Drover are putting in hours of work to fan those flames. As soon as their first session ended, they put out feelers for a second one, now underway with 10 students.

"I would love for this to become a full-time job for me," said Kennedy.

Both of them are quick to point out their classes aren't accredited, formal ASL courses. But energized by their early success, the two are now researching ways to get their curriculum certified. The pair also had ASL-branded pins made for their graduates, to wear around town.

"I'm teaching my son sign language now. The community is just getting bigger day by day, we're teaching our kids and our partners and our friends and family," said Drover.

"We're coming back [to ASL class], going, 'I served a deaf person at work tonight, and they taught me five different signs, and I managed to get them exactly what they were looking for.'"

The graduates of the ASL course each receive a pin to wear around town. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

David is tallying his teaching hours towards becoming ASL-certified, meanwhile, as well as developing more course offerings to build upon their basic class, to cater to some of his graduates, like Samantha Greene.

"He and I have been friends forever. And if he loses his hearing, I still want to be able to communicate with him," said Greene, adding the ASL conversations the two have had so far have been "surreal."

With those steps, Kennedy sees his future expanding, one sign at a time.

"For me personally, knowing that I can go anywhere in Corner Brook and possibly have the chance of running into someone that I can have a conversation with, it just feels that much better that I'm building myself a community that can sign."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador