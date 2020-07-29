American visitors putting restaurants in tough spot, says St. John's chef

Stories of American military members dining out in downtown St. John's are not isolated incidents, says the head chef of one restaurant that's seen plenty of American visitors in recent weeks.

Chris Mercer of Adelaide Oyster House told CBC News it's impossible to know whether visitors are obeying quarantine rules, or if they are exempt from those rules.

That grey area is putting his staff members in awkward positions, trying to determine whether they should serve them.

"People who are servers aren't lie detectors," Mercer told The St. John's Morning Show. "They can't be expected to be able to tell if someone is being honest about where someone is from."

Mercer said it is easy to tell where they originated from but impossible to know if they followed the rules set out by provincial and federal governments once they arrived in Newfoundland and Labrador.

All visitors from outside Atlantic Canada are expected to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival. Even essential workers with special exemptions to enter the province are required to isolate for 14 days while not working.

American military members enter the Delta Hotel in St. John's on Tuesday. They offered no comment when asked by a CBC reporter whether or not they were isolating. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Mercer said the software they use for booking reservations online show where a person is making the booking from.

"We've seen pings from California, Oregon and places from outside the bubble already within the last few weeks," he said.

Police were called Monday night after a group of American soldiers was allegedly spotted dining out at a downtown restaurant. While the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it couldn't locate the soldiers, the manager of the Delta Hotel confirmed military guests have been leaving the hotel in groups and not isolating.

According to the manager, Heather McKinnon, the soldiers told Delta staff they were exempted from self-isolating by the Canadian Border Services Agency. In an emailed response to CBC News, the CBSA provided very little clarity on the situation.

Revenue versus safety

Mercer said the entire situation creates problems for restaurant staff, who feel they have an undue amount of responsibility on their shoulders.

"There's a lot of concern, there's a lot of confusion around what our role is," he said. "I guess we're expected to be some sort of line of defence, basically."

Mercer has given his staff members permission to refuse visitors they feel are not acting within the rules, but said it hasn't happened yet.

"For me personally, my wife is immunocompromised. I have a couple of kids," he said. "We're not in a situation where we're willing to put ourselves or any of our staff at risk, or our family members as well. I think the message is, if there's any specific concern on a specific night, we would ask people to leave."

It also puts them in a tough situation with the massive losses restaurants have suffered from the combination of January's catastrophic blizzard and now a pandemic.

"We're trying to get as many people in the restaurant as we can, while trying to figure out who is allowed to be here and who's not. How can you tell?"

