U.S. military personnel are leaving St. John's hotel without isolating, manager says

The manager of a St. John's hotel says American military members have been leaving the hotel, telling staff they were given the OK to do so by the Canada Border Services Agency.

Delta Hotel general manager Heather McKinnon said American service members staying at the downtown hotel have been leaving the premises and causing COVID-19 concerns in the community.

People took to social media Monday night, saying they had spotted members who, according to them, were not self-isolating. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said it received a report on Monday night about the Americans; however, officers weren't able to locate them.

"We've become aware that they are not self-isolating in the hotel," McKinnon told CBC News on Tuesday. "They're allowed to be together as a group, but we've become aware that they are leaving the hotel but that they have been advised they can."

If there’s any doubt that members of the U.S. military are here. Here they are at the Delta in St.John’s minutes ago . <a href="https://t.co/WIkFD693Py">pic.twitter.com/WIkFD693Py</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn

McKinnon said the military members told Delta staff the CBSA said they're allowed to be out in public while in the country.

That runs contrary to provincial rules on visitors from outside of Atlantic Canada.

Even people travelling to Newfoundland and Labrador for essential work are required to isolate when they are not working.

CBC News has asked CBSA for clarification on this case. The military personnel declined comment while walking into the Delta on Tuesday.

Health Minister John Haggie says his department is looking into reports of American military members being out and about in St. John's on Monday. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Health Minister John Haggie said he heard the stories about American military members being in a downtown restaurant on Monday night, and his department is looking into it.

Haggie said military flights don't come through airport terminals, but rather use fixed-base operators — or FBOs — at airports.

"They have been made perfectly clearly aware that the instructions to be given to these military personnel is that they are to get in a bus or in a conveyance and go from the FBO to the hotel where they take room service and reverse the process the following morning," Haggie said.

There is an issue of federal versus provincial jurisdictions, and which sets of rules and exemptions should apply. The service members would fall under the federal Quarantine Act, and Haggie said he isn't aware of any exemptions that would allow them to wine and dine while in town on a stopover.

American military members make up a significant portion of the Delta's business. McKinnon said they account for about six per cent of total stays, and bring in around $1.8 million in annual revenue — which works out to around 8,000 room-nights.

While inside the hotel, all guests must wear face covering in public areas. McKinnon said there haven't been any issues with the Americans on those rules.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador