American man touring N.L. dies on Bell Island diving trip

A 56-year-old American man has died diving off Bell Island, marking the second diving-related death in the area this month.

The RCMP says the tourist was diving near Lance Cove Beach. The man entered the water and resurfaced showing signs of distress Tuesday.

The man then lost consciousness and died a short time later, after being transported to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's.

Police say the man died in the same area as a separate drowning earlier this month, when a 60-year-old man from Ontario died while diving near Lance Cove Beach on June 7.

The province's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death.