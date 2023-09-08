Australian company says drilling at old Rambler property will start 'imminently'

The former Rambler Mines copper and gold mine outside Baie Verte will now be owned by the Australian company Auteco. (CBC)

An Australian company is preparing to buy a mine in rural Newfoundland, thus reviving a major source of employment in the area.

Auteco Minerals Limited says it is working on finalizing the purchase of a copper and gold mine in the Green Bay area, on Newfoundland's Baie Verte Peninsula.

An Auteco news release says drilling will start "imminently."

The mining operation was previously owned by British company Rambler Metals, which declared insolvency in April.