Ambulance audit triggers fraud fears as operators fall short on staffing, wages

An audit of private and community ambulance operators across Newfoundland and Labrador found that three-quarters of them are failing to meet minimum staffing requirements and a third don't pay the required wages.

There's also $540,000 that can't be accounted for, which has triggered another investigation.

"We have asked the Comptroller General to look at the audit in the light of the new fraud management policy. We don't know. We have entered new ground here," said Health Minister John Haggie.

Audit found $540K not spent properly over the three months reviewed. Haggie says there’s a “potential for fraud” <a href="https://t.co/6n1XyIddf8">pic.twitter.com/6n1XyIddf8</a> —@KatieBreenNL

The report by Grant Thornton, released on Tuesday, looked at staffing and payroll of all private and community road ambulance operators in the province.

"It's definitely concerning with patient care," said Rodney Gaudet, president of the Paramedic Association of Newfoundland and Labrador (PANL), who said the numbers in the report are shocking.

"If there's not the right number of staff that's supposed to be on that ambulance or for that service, then it can obviously affect patient care, and also the paramedics and EMRs working in that area being overworked."

Audit triggered by CBC stories

The review was done as a result of public concerns about ambulance availability and staffing in the province, triggered by issues in Labrador.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador reported on long ambulance wait times in and around Happy Valley-Goose Bay last year, and the government announced the audit in December 2017.

"What is clearly shows is that some operators are not meeting their staffing commitments, or paying agreed-upon wages, and yet they are retaining their funding, said Health Minister John Haggie at a press conference.

Haggie, who called the report's findings "concerning," said the government would work to introduce a new electronic record keeping system to ensure transparency and operator compliance, and would review the location of ambulance bases.

Review looked at payroll, staffing

For the audit, Grant Thornton looked at ambulance staffing lists, timesheets, and payroll records from July to September 2017.

They reported that during that three-month period, 32 per cent, or 15 out of 47 ambulance operators, didn't pay their staff the minimum wages required under their contracts.

Rodney Gaudet, president of the group which represents paramedics in Newfoundland and Labrador, says a lack of proper staff can affect patient care.

Seventy-seven per cent, or 36 out of 47, didn't meet minimum staffing requirements and 17 per cent, or eight out of 47 operators, didn't meet either requirement.

The provincial government accepts all recommendations of the report, the release said, and implementation has begun.

Grant Thornton will investigate seven operators that can't account for 25-thousand dollars each and will continue to monitor companies on a monthly basis to ensure data is properly tracked.

PANL, which currently has about 880 members, is looking forward to future legislative changes, Gaudet said.

"We're hoping to be involved with that, work with government to continue to improve things in the paramedicine field in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador in order to make things better for our patients, for the practitioners, for the profession as a whole."

