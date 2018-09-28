Operators push back as province looks to streamline ambulance services

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is planning to make some changes in how ambulance service is regulated and it has some operators worried they'll be put out of business.

Right now there are 61 ambulance licences, divided between hospital-based, community-owned and private operators.

Health Minister John Haggie would like the system to be much more simple, and wants new legislation in place by March 31, 2020.

"We are undecided on how it should look," he said. "Would it be regionally provided? Would it be provincially provided? And if so, by who?

"Those are all items for discussion, and again, that's why we need some time to get this crafted."

Eugene Delaney runs three ambulances out of his depot in Glovertown. (Leigh Anne Power)

Right now, seven different public agencies and departments are in charge of ambulances.

Eugene Delaney, who has run the service in Glovertown for the last 30 years, thinks some of the regulations just don't make sense.

Still, he welcomes the proposed changes, for the most part.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Health and Community Services John Haggie. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"Right now, highway enforcement does our mechanical inspections," he said.

"They also do our medical inspections for supplies on the ambulance. Why should we have a motor vehicle mechanic telling us about our defibrillator when they know diddly-squat about it."

The new rules would give all responsibility for ambulances to the Department of Health and Community Services.

Haggie said that means companies will have to bid on the contract to provide ambulance service.

"The Public Procurement Act stipulates an open and transparent process," he said.

"It also says if you're a government agency buying a service, that [under] that open and transparent process, they would expect to be something along the lines of requests for proposals. Anyone can apply. It's not going to be barred off to anybody."

Fear of the unknown

Such a change worries private operators like Delaney, who fear it will mean the end for their businesses. He says his small operation doesn't have the resources to bid on a large, possibly province-wide contract.

"First of all, we're out the door," he said. "I've got 30 years in my own business. I'm well above retirement age. I would have no trouble in gracefully walking out the door, but not being forced out [because] your funding is gone.

"[If] we're under one operator, I'm left holding the bag with all my equipment, machinery, buildings, what have you, right?"

Delaney's ambulance service transports 1500 patients a year. (Leigh Anne Power)

Some ambulance operators believe Haggie is further along with his plan than he admits.

Rex Freake, who runs a private ambulance service in Lewisporte, recently informed his staff he expects to close.

"We have been notified by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador that as of March 31, 2020, our services will no longer be required and all private ambulance services will be going out to public tender," he wrote.

"As a result of this announcement, unless the government changes its position, Freake's Ambulance Service will cease to exist."

Haggie said there will be meetings and discussions with operators over the next 18 months before any of the terms of a request for proposals are finalized.

