Amber alert issued in Corner Brook for 12-year-old boy

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has issued an amber alert after receiving a report of a parental-child abduction at approximately 12:25 p.m. today.

The RNC said it been reported that 12-year-old Tony Austin Greenham, also known as Aussie, was abducted by his father Tony Greenham from the Corner Brook area.

Police say they have concerns for the safety of the child and is asking the public not to approach the father and son, and to instead call the RNC immediately.

Aussie Greenham is approximately 5'1", 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black, grey and white FXR winter jacket.

His father, Tony Greenham, 47, is 5'7" tall and 252 pounds, with blue eyes and is bald with a grey goatee.

He is believed to be driving a black 2009 Ford Escape, with licence plate number: JEL 275.

A spokesperson with the RNC said the two were last seen at a residence in Corner Brook at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Read more by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador