Amber alert over as 12-year-old boy from Corner Brook found safe

The amber alert for a 12-year-old boy is over after police found him safe in Port aux Basques.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary issued the alert after receiving a report of a parental-child abduction at approximately 12:25 p.m. today.

The RNC said it had been reported that a 12-year-old was abducted by his father from the Corner Brook area.

Police say a tip was received of a possible sighting in Port aux Basques as a result of the nationwide amber alert.

With help from members of Port aux Basques RCMP the boy was located at 6:55 p.m., according to the RNC.

The boy's father, 47, was arrested without incident in Port aux Basques for parental abduction, theft of a motor vehicle and breach of a court order.

He is currently in custody and being transported back to Corner Brook, according to police.

He will appear in provincial court in Corner Brook on Friday.

On Thursday afternoon police had concerns for the safety of the child and asked the public not to approach the father and son, and to instead call the RNC immediately.

It's believed the RNC had talked to the father, but the matter was not resolved until Thursday evening.

An amber alert, via a text message accompanied by an alarm sound, was sent by the RNC to cellphones and other wireless devices across the province around 5:45 p.m.

That alert was sent two-and-a-half hours after police initially alerted the public to the possible kidnapping.

A lot of tips coming in

Sgt. Robert Edwards of the RNC said the father is not the lawful custodian of the boy.

"We've had a number of tips — a lot of them are unverified."

Edwards said he cannot remember the last time there was an amber alert in Corner Brook, and stressed the importance of finding both the father and son.

All airlines, rental companies and ferries were notified, as well as wildlife enforcement, Edwards said.

A spokesperson with the RNC said prior to the boy being found, the two were last seen at a residence in Corner Brook at 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

