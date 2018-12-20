Central Newfoundland raising money for woman waiting for a new heart

Amanda Saunders needs a new heart, and her hometown wants to help out with the associated costs.

The 21-year-old woman has muscular dystrophy, and is in hospital in Ottawa awaiting a transplant due to the complications of her lifelong disease.

She was forced to suspend her studies at Memorial University in St. John's earlier this fall and was admitted to the Health Sciences Centre. Two weeks ago, her condition worsened again and she was sent to the Ottawa Heart Institute.

"Her family is there with her," said Rod Bennett, a Grand Falls-Windsor town councillor whose daughter is a lifelong friend of Saunders.

"They're staying at the hospice there at the hospital. They can't leave because with a heart transplant, that could come at any minute at all and she is put up at the high priority because of her age."

It's unknown when her new heart will come, but the costs for her family increase daily. Once the surgery is finished, Bennett said Saunders will spent three months in Ottawa recovering.

Rod Bennett is a town councillor in Grand Falls-Windsor and is raising money for a 21-year-old woman who needs a new heart. (Town of Grand Falls-Windsor)

After she returns home, there will be trips back to the nation's capital every three months for the first year.

Bennett and five others have started a committee to raise money for the Saunders family and come up with ideas of how they can help.

"The family was skeptical because they're not the type of people to want people to raise money for them," he said.

"If there was anyone that needed to do a fundraiser, (Saunders) was always one of the first people there looking to fundraise for other charities."

Amanda Saunders is in Ottawa awaiting a heart transplant. (Amanda Saunders/Facebook)

The first fundraiser will take place on Friday at Mary Brown's on Cromer Avenue in Grand Falls-Windsor. A dollar from each combo and family feast sold throughout the day will go to the family, and members of the committee will be selling 50-50 tickets on site.

"The town of Grand Falls-Windsor will surely back Amanda's journey and I personally, myself, can see this happening really quick," said Bennett.

A second fundraiser will be held Friday in Glenwood, with a community card game at St. Andrew's Hall.

