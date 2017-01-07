From New York to Newfoundland, Almost Baymous back for another round

Comedy troupe Halfhandsome is home from away, and they've brought mainland ideas to their newest rendition of Almost Baymous.

The show of sketches and songs, now in its third year, hasn't so much matured as fallen further into the abyss of the absurd, laughs co-creator Stuart Simpson.

"I have to say, this one is looking very funny," he said. "It's a little more off the wall."

Simpson and the rest of the group is joined this time around by Alison Kelly, who performed in New York City, Chicago and Toronto with Halfhandsome earlier this year.

While the Canadian show "went gangbusters," Simpson said — given the high volume of Newfoundlanders in the audience — the sets in the U.S. had the actors biting their nails.

Stuart Simpson and Alison Kelly are dropping their new, mainland-inspired show in St. John's on May 15. (Paula Gale/CBC)

They were a bit nervous that the Newfoundland-specific humour wouldn't land with an American audience, Kelly said. But after the opening show in Chicago, she added, they were blown away by the laughs that they got.

"Our second show was a little more humble," she added. "We were like, 'Oh man, what happened last night? It was so magical!"

Unlike Almost Baymous' last two iterations, "this show has less Newfoundland content in it, as a result of having gone away … and seen other sketch comedy," Simpson said.

"We're not as, 'I's da b'y.'"

New ideas, same flavour

Watching improv troupes experimenting with humour by playing games on stage inspired the writers, Simpson said.

"We come from a theatrical background, most of us. That's our training.… They're improv-based. That's not our style … [but] we were like, man, we want to do that — how do we do those things, but put our little salt beef lens on it, that gives it a Newfoundland flavour?"

The group isn't about to scrap the scripts though, says Kelly. They still write — and rewrite — the show until they've perfected every gag, evolving the humour over time.

While past shows hit on the frustrations of being young and trying to move forward in a province known for sticking to tradition, this one's all about seeing the past through rose-coloured glasses.

"The running theme is nostalgia," Simpson hinted.

"It plays on that idea of how we're always looking back on everything, thinking it was better then. We're playing with those ideas and twisting them, making them weird and bizarre."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador