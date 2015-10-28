'Animal lover' under investigation after alleged kitten theft in Aquaforte

Police are investigating a strange case of possible theft in Aquaforte involving kittens.

On May 27, Ferryland RCMP got a call from a homeowner in the community saying that the day before, a woman came to their home and took four kittens, according to Cpl. Jolene Garland.

Garland said the woman claimed they were malnourished and not being taken care of.

"We're unable to qualify whether that is indeed the case because the cats have not been returned and the individual is not being cooperative with the current location of the cats," she said.

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland says the woman could also face an obstruction of justice charge. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The complainant was home at the time and had some kind of conversation with the woman who allegedly took the kittens, Garland said.

The woman in question is known in the community to be an animal lover and an advocate for animal safety, she said, but is not associated with an organization like the SPCA that has the authority to take animals from a home.

It's being investigated as a theft, though no formal charges have been laid, Garland said.

"The mere fact that the woman is not cooperating with us to let us know where the animals are, really that's where … we have no choice but to proceed with theft," she said.

Because she's not cooperating, the woman also risks facing an obstruction of justice charge, Garland said.

A unique case

Pet or animal theft is not something RCMP deal with often, Garland said.

Sometimes, animal lovers will go onto private property to take a look at pets or animals they're concerned about and then call the police or the SPCA, she said.

"But we are certainly not encouraging anybody in the general public to enter onto another person's property and definitely not to take anything from the property," she said.

"This is a step above concern. If you're going to enter onto somebody's property and take animals, you've breached the law in this case."

