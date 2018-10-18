Skip to Main Content
Alleged carjacker Jesse Lewis faces 25 charges after court appearance
Alleged carjacker Jesse Lewis faces 25 charges after court appearance

The 21-year-old is charged in connection to an alleged carjacking Wednesday in St. John's.

Lewis, 21, was banned from driving in province less than a month ago

Jesse Lewis, seen here in a file photo, appeared in a St. John's court Thursday morning to face numerous charges. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

A man accused of carjacking and erratically driving at high speeds through St. John's and surrounding communities on Wednesday appeared in court Thursday morning, to face 25 charges in what police termed a "crime spree."

Lewis is alleged to have carjacked this van, while Murray and three small children were inside. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Jesse Lewis, 21, of Avondale has been in police custody since his arrest Wednesday afternoon, after police allege he stole a vehicle Wednesday morning, caused several accidents, stole gas and then carjacked a van that had a woman and her two children inside.

Lewis is no stranger to the courtroom. He spent a year in jail for shooting a man point-blank with a sawed-off shotgun, before a judge ruled in September that Lewis was reasonable to fear for his life and shoot in self defence, thereby acquitting Lewis of the charges and setting him free.

During that Sept. 25 court date, Lewis was banned from driving in the province.

In Thursday's appearance, 25 charges were filed against him, but the Crown expects another dozen charges to be laid when  Lewis appears next in court, on Oct. 22.

