Water main break floods part of Allandale Road, traffic being diverted
Nfld. & Labrador·New

A section of Allandale Road at Prince Phillip Drive has been closed off as crews work to fix a water main.

Crews on scene to fix break, road closed until 4 p.m.

CBC News ·
A water main break on Allandale Road has opened several holes in the pavement. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Police are asking drivers to stay clear of Allandale Road between Prince Phillip Drive and Higgins Line following a water main break Friday morning.

St. John's city crews are assessing the damage, which left a segment of the road flooded.

Nearby Confederation Building is also without water and has closed for the morning. 

Metrobus routes won't be stopping along that section of Allandale, as water continues to flow.

Marine Institute and College of the North Atlantic campuses on Ridge Road are both closed for the day due to the break.

Crews are estimating the road will stay closed until 4 p.m.

