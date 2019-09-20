Water main break floods part of Allandale Road, traffic being diverted
Crews on scene to fix break, road closed until 4 p.m.
Police are asking drivers to stay clear of Allandale Road between Prince Phillip Drive and Higgins Line following a water main break Friday morning.
St. John's city crews are assessing the damage, which left a segment of the road flooded.
Nearby Confederation Building is also without water and has closed for the morning.
Metrobus routes won't be stopping along that section of Allandale, as water continues to flow.
Marine Institute and College of the North Atlantic campuses on Ridge Road are both closed for the day due to the break.
Crews are estimating the road will stay closed until 4 p.m.
