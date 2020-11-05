A life cut short: The war letters and photos of Pte. Lyman G. Stoodley

A framed portrait of Lyman G. Stoodley, Allan Stoodley's uncle. He was wounded in action on Aug. 16, 1917 in Ypres, and died two days later. (Submitted by Allan Stoodley)

When the First World War broke out in August 1914, the young men of Grand Bank, as in many other communities around Newfoundland, willingly answered the call of the motherland.

Bert Riggs, a Grand Bank native and retired archivist at Memorial University's Centre for Newfoundland Studies, has identified at least 74 men of this town who saw service in the First World War, including 37 Grand Bankers who enlisted in the Newfoundland Regiment.

The others served in the Canadian Expeditionary Force, the Royal Air Force, the Royal Medical Corps, the Newfoundland Forestry Corps and the British Borders Regiment.

Both of the world wars took a huge toll on Grand Bank, with 14 of our young men losing their lives in each conflict. A total of 28 young men in the prime of their lives paid the supreme sacrifice for king and country.

Pte. Lyman Stoodley, in the back row, second from the right, with comrades in the Newfoundland Regiment. (Submitted by Allan Stoodley)

The people of the town erected a bronze soldier and epitaph memorial to honour the memory of the Grand Bankers who served in the First World War, while the Memorial Library was built to honour the men and women who served in the Second World War.

Two women from Grand Bank served in the Armed Forces in the Second World War: Frances (Drakes) Breon and Olive Warren.

As a matter of interest, the population of this Burin Peninsula town in 1914 was approximately 1,700, and during the Second World War roughly 2,300 people lived here.

Today, because of modern technologies like the internet and television, all of us are vividly exposed to the hurt and grief that others are feeling, in a way that people of past generations could only try to imagine.

Try as we might, when quoting numbers killed in the two world wars, it is impossible for us to get our heads around the conditions our soldiers and sailors, and their families, had to endure, and the suffering from injuries and post-traumatic stress that went with it.

My father's brother, Lyman Stoodley, was a private in the Newfoundland Regiment in the First World War. He enlisted in February 1916, when he was 19 years old. Only 17 months later, on Aug. 16, 1917, he was mortally wounded in the Third Battle of Ypres, commonly referred to as Passchendaele.

Conditions were deplorable

On the day that Lyman was wounded while serving with "B" Company, the Newfoundlanders were subjected to a "combination of heavy artillery fire from the Germans and also machine gunfire from low flying enemy aircraft."

In his book entitled Pilgrimage, Dr. W. David Parsons described the deplorable conditions under which our soldiers were fighting that day: "The Regiment spent a miserable time (the night before) in water-filled shell holes and trenches, which gave little protection from the shelling or weather. The battlefield was a morass of mud from the rain and shellfire."

During what Newfoundlanders refer to as the Battle of Steenbeek, Lyman received a fatal shell wound to his abdomen. He died two days later, on Aug. 18, and is buried in the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery at Dozinghem, Belgium.

One week later, on Aug. 25, his parents, Thomas and Ann Stoodley, received the dreaded visit from their clergyman. A short time later, a telegram was delivered to their door from R. A. Squires, the Colonial Secretary, informing them their son had "died of wounds." A few days later, a personal letter of sympathy arrived from Newfoundland's prime minister, Edward Patrick Morris.

Lyman's belongings – including his gun, sash, letters, his pay book, standing orders booklet and other documents and items — were sent back to his mother and father in Grand Bank.

Lyman Stoodley, second from left in the back row, was hospitalized several times during the First World War. He is seen in October 1917, at London General Hospital. (Submitted by Allan Stoodley)

When he went overseas, the first letters to arrive home from the young soldier are filled with enthusiasm and anticipation as he talks about the big adventure unfolding in front of him. Later, his tone becomes more serious, as in his letter from the Red Cross Hospital on Dec. 7, 1916, in which he wrote:

"Well Dad I hope you are all well and mother, please tell her I was very much obliged to her for the cake and socks. When I looked at the socks it reminded me of her very much: tell her I shall see her again bye and bye if God wills."

In a letter to his father two months earlier, Lyman wrote: "I had trench fever, influenza, debility and bronchitis but I am getting fine now." A few months earlier, he was hospitalized with diphtheria and scabies.

In his letters to his parents, he nearly always closed with, "Kiss all the kids for me. Answer soon. I am Your Loving Son….Lyman."

A personalized memorial plaque — or "death penny" — was sent to the parents of Lyman Stoodley. (Submitted by Allan Stoodley )

What was 'under the stairs'

Growing up in Grand Bank, in what was originally my grandparents' house, I was always fascinated and curious about what was "under the stairs."

The door to that closet was always locked. As I got older and managed to garner enough nerve to unlock it, I would peer in at the darkness.

There was a single low-watt lightbulb on a pull string on the right-hand wall; but even when the light was turned on I really couldn't see very far inside. However, what was visible on a small shelf just inside the door was a neatly folded flag.

Leaning against the other wall was a gun, and hanging on a hook next to it was a leather sash.

The sash had a whistle attached to it by a metal chain, and part of the sash was a carrying pouch. In that pouch were several bullets.

Hanging on another hook in the dimly lit walk-in closet was an old, faded print cloth sack or bag. It measured about 12 inches deep and 10 inches wide and was drawn tight by a tied pull-string.

This is the headstone of Lyman Stoodley, photographed in 2001 when Allan Stoodley's niece, Linda Sellars, and her husband, Maj. David Sellars, visited the Commonwealth War Graves cemetery at Dozinghem, Belgium. (Linda Sellars/Submitted by Allan Stoodley)

On the wall in our sitting room, over what was once a fireplace, hung a large, ornate framed picture covered by an oval dome glass. The picture was a photo of a solemn young soldier in uniform.

This was my uncle, Lyman Stoodley, a private in the Royal Newfoundland Regiment.

Later, in my teenage years, I found out that the letters Uncle Lyman had written home — and the letters he had received from his family and girlfriend while overseas — were what was in "the faded cloth sack under the stairs".

