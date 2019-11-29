At the forefront of resettlement: The story of Brunette Island

One of the first communities to take advantage of resettlement — a financial program introduced by Premier Joey Smallwood in 1954 to encourage residents of small, coastal communities to move to larger towns — was Brunette Island in Fortune Bay.

The nearby rich inshore fishing grounds had attracted the English to settle there, and as early as 1836 the island had a population of 103. By the late 1940s and early 1950s the population peaked at around 300.

Around the same time, fresh fish processing plants were being built on the Burin Peninsula at Burin, Fortune and Grand Bank, and these new facilities needed experienced seamen to man their trawlers and required hundreds of workers onshore.

Men from Brunette and other small south coast communities, many of them experienced not only in their inshore boats but also on the large salt fish banking schooners, were thus in big demand.

By the end of 1955 over half of Brunette's population had moved, most of them to Grand Bank and Fortune. Some of the families tried to hang on, but being unable to attract a teacher for their four-room school proved to be too much. In December 1957, the last 18 families left.

Sandy Cooper, 73, was just 11 when his family moved to Grand Bank. One of seven children, he has very vivid memories of the move and over the years has had an ongoing connection with the island — including why people left.

"What also helped to change people's minds was just two months before, in late October, the community was in chaos when Edgar Hillier dropped dead while bird hunting on nearby Bird Island," he said.

Hillier, 50, was an inshore fisherman related to everyone still left on the island. He died of a heart attack, but bad weather prevented — as it often did — clergy from Harbour Breton, leaving the isolated community on its own to handle the extra stress of death and burial.

"My father, William Cooper, the local church lay reader, had to bury him," said Cooper.

Sandy Cooper was just 11 when his family moved to Grand Bank. (Allan Stoodley)

But moving to a larger town like Grand Bank or Fortune also posed challenges for both the children and adults from Brunette; one of the major ones was the fact that during the last three years of the community's existence they hadn't been able to entice a teacher to come there, leaving Brunette Island schoolchildren behind classmates in their new communities.

"Having to be part of a Grade 4 class because of my age and only having Grade 1 was a huge challenge and required a big adjustment as I tried to cope with starting school in Grand Bank," said Cooper.

The young lad stayed in school until he finished Grade 7, and then at the end of that school year, before he turned 14, he left the classroom and went fishing with his father. Several years later he got a job on a dragger out of Fortune, and that's when his working career took a turn for the better as he ended up as an oiler in the engine room.

The younger Cooper went back to school at night in his mid-20s taking adult education courses and passing his high school exams, then completing Marine Engineering and finally becoming a certified interprovincial millwright. The last 33 years of his working life was spent at the Marystown Shipyard.

Meanwhile his closest friend growing up on Brunette, 11-year-old Ron Price, moved with his family to Fortune.

"Dad took our house down stick by stick, brought it over then rebuilt it in Fortune," remembered Price.

Inshore fishermen Hubert Banfield and William Miller were originally from Brunette Island and moved to Grand Bank. For several years after the move, they would return to the island and fish the grounds they were familiar with. (Allan Stoodley)

Having also missed three years of schooling, Price was 19 years old before he graduated from Grade 11. He credits one of his teachers, Emma Lake, with having a tremendous influence in persuading him to stay in school.

Price then went on to university, received an education degree, and enjoyed a 30-year teaching career, mostly at the Donald C. Jamieson School in Burin.

But it was far from all success stories for the young people and adults who moved from Brunette. Some of the residents back in the 1930s and 1940s never went to school at all as the four or five families who lived on the back of the island were three miles or more away from the school and with no overland transportation of any kind to get them there.

It was just over a year after the last of Brunette's residents left the island when a tragedy struck many of the families. On Feb. 9, 1959, the Grand Bank side trawler Blue Wave sank during a vicious winter storm, taking her 16-man crew to a watery grave with her.

Ron Price's 40-year-old father, Michael, was one of several members of the crew from Brunette who were on that fateful fishing trip. At least 14 families originally from the island were directly affected.

Ron Price was 11 when his family moved to Fortune. He lost his dad shortly after the move, when the MT Blue Wave sank. (Allan Stoodley)

Then seven years later, another Grand Bank trawler — the MT Blue Mist — went to the bottom along with her 13-man crew. Again, a number of the crew had originally come from Brunette Island.

The loss of the 29 men on the two ill-fated Grand Bank trawlers left 98 dependents — widows and children — facing a very uncertain future.

When the people of Brunette left the island in 1957 they left their little Anglican Church standing. By 1959, many of the former residents became concerned after learning the building was being used by smugglers to store contraband liquor and cigarettes.

They complained to the minister of the day as well as to Archbishop Robert Seaborn at St. John's, who instructed Rev. Canon Reuben Hatcher to take a few of his parishioners over to Brunette to deconsecrate the church and then burn it to the ground.

Now retired, Hatcher said the burning of the church was very emotional for the former residents who were there that day, as some of them had been baptized and then married in that church.

Within a few years of the last residents leaving, the provincial wildlife department took over the island and for more than 20 years used it to study interactions between moose, buffalo, caribou and Arctic hare, all introduced to the island by the government.

Long after the last people left, it was the Arctic hare that would be the island's primary inhabitants — unaware of more than two centuries of history that ended with resettlement.

Some of the people from Brunette Island took their homes apart and rebuilt them at Fortune or Grand Bank, while other homes were just left to deteriorate and eventually collapse to the ground. (Allan Stoodley)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador