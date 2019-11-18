Prices of all types of fuel drop across N.L. this week

After a few weeks of gas going up, the cost of all types of fuel have gone down Thursday.

The maximum price of gas is down 6.6 cents per litre Thursday morning: about $1.20 a litre on the Avalon Peninsula and $1.22 in central Newfoundland. The most expensive gas this week is roughly $1.36 per litre in the Lodge Bay and Cartwright areas of Labrador.

The price of diesel motor fuel is down by 5.3 cents a litre, furnace heating fuel is 5.45 cents per litre lower, the price of stove oil has dropped 4.96 cents and propane has decreased by 0.6 cents.

The maximum prices are set weekly by the province's Public Utilities Board in keeping with the average benchmark price of the fuels.

Last week's pricing put gas up by about 2.7 cents, after it went up 3.2 cents the week before and 1.7 cents on Feb. 13.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

