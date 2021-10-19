Alison Coffin stepping down as NDP leader in N.L.
The move comes after Coffin lost her seat in the March provincial election.
Move comes after losses in March provincial election
Alison Coffin is stepping as the leader of the New Democratic Party in Newfoundland and Labrador, just days after more than half of the party's delegates voted in favour of a leadership review.
Coffin made the announcement at a media conference at Confederation Building in St. John's on Tuesday afternoon.
She's been the party leader since 2019, and the NDP convention over the weekend was the first in four years.
In March, Coffin lost her own seat of St. John's East-Quidi Vidi in a provincial election that was riddled with delays and errors.
