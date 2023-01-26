This Newfoundlander has turned photography into a ticket to the best shows

Alick Tsui calls it win-win. Musicians let him into their gigs, and he captures some of the most energetic moments of the Newfoundland music scene.

Alick Tsui used to have a day job, and spent his leisure time taking photos — stunning pictures of Newfoundland life and scenery.

He's managed to spend a considerable amount of time travelling around the island, capturing the beauty of the province.

Now, in retirement, Alick Tsui is using those leisure skills as a ticket into Newfoundland's nightlife, attending different events and capturing moments people are eager to see.

Frames is a series celebrating photography and the people who are compelled to reach for their camera and capture moments in time.

Throughout the series, we'll meet six photographers — all with their own approach to photography, and all of whom have captured some unbelievable photos.

In this episode of Frames, Alick talks about what he calls a win-win situation, and his chance to see some of the best Newfoundland music around.

