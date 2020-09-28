A stranger's Facebook post sparks new hope for a kidney transplant

Jennifer Noseworthy came across Alice Earle's car at a parking lot in Bay Roberts, and shared a picture of it on Facebook. That sparked several people to reach out and see if they could potentially become a donor. (Submitted by Jennifer Noseworthy)

A Facebook post by a kind stranger is giving hope to a Shearstown family's long search for a kidney donor that has so far come up dry.

Alice Earle's son Chester needs of a new kidney, as she said January will mark seven years on dialysis.

"He's after having 10 surgeries," Alice Earle said Sunday.

"He'd been wanting a kidney for the longest time, but, I mean, I can't give him one."

In an effort to find a match from the general public, Earle decided to put a decal on the back of her car that includes her son's blood type and her phone number. She didn't expect much to come from sticker, but all that changed after a shopping trip in Bay Roberts.

"I remember being up to the Dollarama. And when I got home, some girl called me from town and said she wanted to be tested [to see if there was a match,]" she said.

The girl told Earle she had seen a picture of Earle's car on Facebook.

"I went on Facebook after that, and I said 'Oh my God, someone actually put it on Facebook," Earle said.

"It felt wonderful."

Alice Earle, left, and Chester Earle both said the stranger's post has meant a lot. (Submitted by Tonya Woodman)

It 'means everything'

The Facebook post had been shared by over 1,300 times by Sunday afternoon. Earle said she has gotten several calls from people who have seen the post, offering to get tested to see if they could donate, and is overwhelmed by the support.

"It could indeed change his life," she said. "That means everything."

"I just hope that, please God, someone will come through."

Chester Earle said the support has been heartwarming and a positive reinforcement amid challenging times. When asked what a potential donor could mean for his future, he said it could have a "big time" impact.

"[It means] a lot," he said. "Seven years, I haven't had so much as anyone call or to come up and see how I'm doing."

Jennifer Noseworthy, who made the Facebook post, said she too has been overwhelmed by the response from the public. She declined a request for an interview from CBC News, but did provide a statement, saying that as she saw the SUV by the dollar store, "it just [struck] a heart string," Noseworthy wrote.

"I simply took a picture and posted it publicly to Facebook. I didn't want to receive any recognition for what I have done I just simply shared his plea in a different way. I pray this man finds a donor and lives a long happy healthy life with his family, especially his children."

The Earles have not spoken to Noseworthy since the Facebook post was made, but Alice Earle said she wants to make sure her thanks are heard.

"I'd say thank you, very very much," she said. "There is really good people out there."