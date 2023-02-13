With a coast guard research vessel facing decommission, N.L.'s fisheries union has concerns

The research vessel CCGS Alfred Needler will be decommissioned by the Canadian Coast Guard. (CBC)

The federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans says a full stock assessment will not be done on northern cod and shrimp again this year, raising concerns for seafood harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador.

On Thursday, the Canadian Coast Guard announced the research vessel CCGS Alfred Needler is being decommissioned after 40 years in service due to "significant mechanical and structural failures" in late 2022 and early 2023.

"The coast guard determined that the ship was beyond repair and further investment would not allow it to return to reliable and safe service," Gary Ivany, assistant commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard's Atlantic region, said Friday.

The decommissioning causes problems for DFO scientists, whose job is it to determine how much shrimp and cod should be fished each year.

The loss of assessments is also a problem for harvesters, who fear another missed assessment will result in cuts to or rollovers of total allowable catches. Cod has been listed as endangered, and the shrimp biomass has been declining.

"To say there's no assessment for those two major fishery stocks is unacceptable to us for sure," said Jason Spingle, secretary treasurer of the Fish, Food & Allied Workers union.

"They should reconsider, establish those assessments."

Since 2020, the DFO has run into two problems: the COVID-19 pandemic and breakdowns of aging research vessels.

The Alfred Needler was in service for 43 years. (CBC)

Brian Healey, the DFO's division manager of aquatic resources in Newfoundland and Labrador, said as a result, a full multispecies survey wasn't done in the fall and the spring survey is in doubt.

"Our plans for the spring are definitely changing, and there will be some impacts for sure," said Healey.

"But exactly what those are, we're still evaluating. We've got our experts working on the plan to adjust because of the news about the Needler and see what we might undertake in the spring of 2023 — basically starting early April."

The Alfred Needler was also being used to look at how new research vessels coming into service compare with the way the older ships operate to ensure scientific accuracy on future studies.

Ivany said replacement vessels are in place but in the early days of the pandemic there were problems with the reliability of some of the new ships, which delayed some of the comparative science work.

He said those ships are now operating well, but the equipment on board generally has reliability problems early in its life and again near the end.

"The last three years really have all culminated in extensions, much beyond when we would have hoped to operate that ship," he said.

"It was just really some startup challenges, some warranty issues. As we all know in Canada, or across the world right now, having anything that you're trying to get repaired in the last two or three years has been a real challenge with the supply chain.…Those are very complex state of the art ships, and just tweaks that needed to be done."

