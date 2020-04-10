Hockey sensation Alex Newhook wins NCAA rookie of the year

Boston College Eagles forward Alex Newhook celebrates a goal. Newhook, of St. John's, won the Tim Taylor Award for top rookie in the NCAA. (BC Eagles/Twitter)

St. John's hockey sensation Alex Newhook added another line to his stacked resume on Friday, winning the NCAA's Tim Taylor Award as the top freshman in the United States.

The Boston College forward led the NCAA in rookie goal scoring, and tied for tops in total points on his team.

Newhook finished the season with 42 points in 34 games. The 19-year-old was selected by the Colorado Avalanche last year in the first round of the National Hockey League's entry draft.

He edged out a field of candidates that included Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Nicholas Abruzzese and Montreal Canadiens first-round draft pick Cole Caufield.

It's a happy piece of news for Newhook after the NCAA season was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Boston College was expected to be among the contenders for the national championship.

Newhook has the choice of making the jump to professional hockey next season or sticking with Boston College.

