N.L.'s Alex Newhook traded to Montreal ahead of NHL entry draft

Alex Newhook of St. John's has been traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Montreal Canadiens. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Habs fans in Newfoundland and Labrador will have a little extra something to cheer about next season, as Alex Newhook of St. John's becomes the latest player from this province to wear the red and blue.

Newhook was acquired in a trade by the Montreal Canadiens, who made a deal with the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, a day ahead of the NHL entry draft.

Going the other way, Colorado acquired a first round pick — 31st overall — and a second round draft pick in this year's draft along with defenceman Gianni Fairbrother.

Newhook, 22, won a Stanley Cup during his time in Colorado, which drafted him 16th overall in 2019.

Last season he scored 14 goals and added 16 assists for the Avalanche while playing in all 82 games regular season games.

The speedy forward also has a World Junior silver medal under his belt as part of the Team Canada run at the annual holiday tournament in 2021. He won along side Dawson Mercer of Bay Roberts, who is looking ahead to another year with the New Jersey Devils..

Newhook will be the fifth player from Newfoundland and Labrador to suit up for the Canadiens — which has a strong fan following in Newfoundland and Labrador — joining Michael Ryder, Darren Langdon, Terry Ryan and Brad Brown.

