Stanley Cup champ Alex Newhook meets with fans ahead of parade slated for August in St. John's

Newfoundland and Labrador's newest Stanley Cup champion was home in St. John's on Wednesday, meeting with fans up close and personal to swap stories and sign some autographs.

Alex Newhook helped the Colorado Avalanche to victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in June in the NHL Stanley Cup final.

The championship win makes him the third Newfoundland player to ever hoist the coveted trophy.

Fans lined up at Hickman Chevrolet Cadillac on Kenmount Road on Wednesday afternoon for the opportunity to meet the budding NHL star.

"It's been a fun summer, not a lot of rest," said Newhook while taking a short break from meeting the dozens of fans shuffling in and out of the building.

"It's been nice to come back and see all my friends. Everyone is obviously excited about it but to be able to enjoy this moment with my closest friends and family, it's been fun."

Later this summer, the City of St. John's is hosting a Stanley Cup parade that will take Newhook — with the cup in tow — from Bannerman Park, down Duckworth Street, through the Water Street pedestrian mall and ending at the George Street stage.

Newhook posted 33 points in 71 regular season games with the Avalanche this season and four points in 12 games in the playoffs.

Festivities for the Stanley Cup parade start at 2 p.m. NT on Aug. 22.

"We're trying to finalize everything right now, trying to jam as much as we can into the day and get everyone involved," Newhook said.

