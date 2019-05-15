Sacrifices about to pay off for Alex Newhook in NHL draft

It's a big week for Alex Newhook.

The 18-year-old just finished his last exams, graduated high school — and he's expected to be a first-round pick of the NHL draft.

"I don't think it's really hit me yet," Newhook said Thursday. "Come tomorrow, once it becomes reality, it'll definitely be a special feeling."

The draft is happening in Vancouver Friday, starting at 9:30 p.m. NT.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, Newhook had interviews with 27 different NHL teams. It's a little like sports-based speed dating.

Alex Newhook was named MVP in the Canadian Junior Hockey League this season. (Victoria Grizzlies/Twitter)

"Mostly they just try to get to know you a little bit, asking you a bit about your game, but a pretty laid back situation," Newhook said.

"The teams are pretty cool about it."

Newhook said he's been a Calgary fan his whole life, but would be happy to be picked by any franchise.

"I don't really have a hopeful team or a team I really hope I go to. I mean, any team is so good in the NHL and the franchises are unreal, so wherever I end up, it's going to be exciting," he told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

The NHL is the goal for many a hockey hopeful, and Newhook had always dreamed of making it to the big leagues, but the possibility of being drafted in the first round is still surreal.

"It's pretty exciting. Even being in the conversation of being a first-round pick in your draft year, it's pretty special," he said.

"It's a situation where not a lot of people find themselves. Something I'm very proud of. Obviously anything can happen on draft day, but it's something I'm definitely very proud of."

Sacrifices made

It's an amazing achievement, but it didn't come without sacrifice.

At 14, Newhook moved away to boarding school so he could play hockey at a higher competitive level, leaving his friends, younger sister and parents behind in St. John's.

Siblings Alex and Abby Newhook, seen here on the ice at Mile One Centre on May 10, 2018, at a media charity game, are a couple of Newfoundland and Labrador's youngest hockey stars. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

"They've put in a lot of work to get me to this point, they sacrificed a lot, so it's a special weekend for them as much as it is for me," Newhook said of his family's support.

The entire Newhook family — including 14-year-old rising hockey star Abby Newhook, who like her brother before her also has been given a full scholarship to Boston College when she graduates high school — are in Vancouver to attend the draft.

"Feeling great. It's so exciting," said mom Paula Newhook.

"I'm more excited than nervous, for sure."

The Newhooks will spend the day together and with family and friends, before heading to the red carpet event for the draft.

"Right now the nerves seem great — I'm really excited. I think it's been such a large build up towards this day, so you've gotta enjoy it."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador