Dawson Mercer survives cuts at Canadian World Junior camp, Alex Newhook sent home

Newfoundlander Alex Newhook won't suit up for Team Canada at this year's World Junior Hockey Championship, but another player from this province might.

Dawson Mercer of Bay Roberts survived the largest round of cuts on Thursday night, and is headed to Europe with the team as the selection process continues.

Canada trimmed its roster down to three goalies, seven defencemen and 14 forwards. Mercer, a forward, will have to make it through one or two more cuts to make the team.

If he does, he'll be one of the younger players on the team, having recently turned 18.

Canada opens the tournament on Boxing Day against the United States in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

🚨 Alex Newhook<br>2-1 Team Canada <a href="https://t.co/pfD5ZRrPWn">pic.twitter.com/pfD5ZRrPWn</a> —@HeresYourReplay

Mercer is projected to be a late first-round pick in next summer's National Hockey League entry draft.

Newhook's cut comes as a surprise to some pundits, including TSN analyst Bob McKenzie who said Newhook was one of the best players on the ice in a pair of tune-up games against a team of Canadian university all-stars.

<a href="https://twitter.com/TSN_Sports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TSN_Sports</a> so proud of my gracious grandson Alex newhook<br> Quote Robbie Burns. "For a that and a that a man's a man for a that" —@AnnNewhook

Fans also took to social media to voice their displeasure, while Newhook's grandmother tweeted she was proud of her grandson.

Newhook, from St. John's, was drafted 16th overall last year by the Colorado Avalanche. He is suiting up for Boston College this year in the NCAA.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador