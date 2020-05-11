Enjoy a pass through a park, as N.L. enters Alert Level 4 of COVID-19 plan

There may be a little more traffic on the roads Monday as Newfoundland and Labrador eases back some of the COVID-19 restrictions on operations.

Municipal parks are open for walking through, Robin Hood Bay residential drop-off operations slowly resume in St. John's, some small offices are reopening — but things are still far from usual operations.

In line with the chief medical officer of health's guidance, the province entered Alert Level 4 of its stepped plan to living with the coronavirus, which means a slight loosening of restrictions to daily life.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will join Premier Dwight Ball and Health Minister John Haggie at the daily COVID-19 update starting 2 p.m. NT.

As of Sunday, there were 14 active cases in the province. No new cases were reported over the weekend.

Despite changes at municipal parks, Parks Canada issued a reminder Monday that its sites are still closed throughout the province until at least May 31 — so that means no access over the Victoria Day holiday weekend.

"Parks Canada understands the importance nature plays in the mental and physical well-being of Canadians, particularly now," the organization said in a press release, noting it is aware of the provincial government's resumption of "low-risk outdoor recreational activities" and municipal parks.

"We are working diligently to plan for resuming visitation at some locations."