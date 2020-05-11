Skip to Main Content
Enjoy a pass through a park, as N.L. enters Alert Level 4 of COVID-19 plan
Nfld. & Labrador·Coming Up

Enjoy a pass through a park, as N.L. enters Alert Level 4 of COVID-19 plan

Municipal parks are open for walking, Robin Hood Bay residential drop-off operations slowly resume in St. John's, small offices are opening — but things are still far from usual operations today.

Officials set to give regular daily briefing at 2 p.m. NT Monday

CBC News ·
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, joined by Premier Dwight Ball and Health Minister John Haggie, provides an update on COVID-19 in the province. 0:00

There may be a little more traffic on the roads Monday as Newfoundland and Labrador eases back some of the COVID-19 restrictions on operations. 

Municipal parks are open for walking through, Robin Hood Bay residential drop-off operations slowly resume in St. John's, some small offices are reopening — but things are still far from usual operations.

In line with the chief medical officer of health's guidance, the province entered Alert Level 4 of its stepped plan to living with the coronavirus, which means a slight loosening of restrictions to daily life. 

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will join Premier Dwight Ball and Health Minister John Haggie at the daily COVID-19 update starting 2 p.m. NT. 

As of Sunday, there were 14 active cases in the province. No new cases were reported over the weekend. 

Despite changes at municipal parks, Parks Canada issued a reminder Monday that its sites are still closed throughout the province until at least May 31 — so that means no access over the Victoria Day holiday weekend. 

"Parks Canada understands the importance nature plays in the mental and physical well-being of Canadians, particularly now," the organization said in a press release, noting it is aware of the provincial government's resumption of "low-risk outdoor recreational activities" and municipal parks. 

"We are working diligently to plan for resuming visitation at some locations."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories