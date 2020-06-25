Alert Level 2 arrives in N.L., and with it everything from mass to matinees

Life in Newfoundland and Labrador is inching back into the public sphere with the arrival of Alert Level 2 on Thursday, with everything from religious services to cinema screenings to bingo halls allowed to reopen.

The provincial government has released numerous guidelines covering the sweeping changes, which temper the increased freedom of movement with public health restrictions such as physical distancing and increased sanitation measures.

"The hard work that everybody's put in up to now, was to get us to a stage where we could start living with COVID-19. So we worked towards this from the outset," said John Haggie, the province's minister of health, Thursday morning.

Newfoundland and Labrador has been without an active case of COVID-19 for a week, with the last new case reported on May 28.

For the faithful heading back to mosques, masses and other religious gatherings, it will be a different experience than in March before COVID-19 restrictions took hold. Places of worship can operate, but with no more than 50 people, or at 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

The provincial government is encouraging drive-in services, and continued online services, as it highlights that in-person gatherings pose a risk for transmission, particularly through communion, sharing ceremonial objects and singing. Choirs are not permitted, although humming is.

Alert Level 2 does allow for secular gatherings of up to 50 people in outdoor spaces, such as barbecues, with physical distancing in place.

Break a (sanitary) sweat

Anyone looking to work off any isolation weight gain can now do so as gyms, yoga studios and fitness centres can reopen at half capacity or 50 participants, whichever is less.

Facility change rooms can be used, but the guidelines encourage avoiding them, and warn that if they can't be monitored and regularly cleaned, they must remain closed. Water fountains also cannot be used, and people must bring their own water bottles.

As intense group classes like aerobics, spin or Zumba pose a higher risk of transmission, they can only be offered if people can double the recommended physical distancing measures to 12 feet between each other.

Swimming pools can also reopen with fewer people, but any saunas or hot tub areas are off limits.

Arenas can also open, but change rooms at those facilities are entirely off limits, with the regulations stating "participants must come prepared" for their activity, although skates can be put on rinkside.

Playground equipment in municipal parks is now free to use. (Lukas Wall/CBC)

More indoor activities

Other indoor recreation facilities are allowed to open, such as bingo halls — given their entire own set of guidance regulations — arcades, bowling alleys and pool halls.

Bars can also open under strict regulations, which have caused some owners to speak out, saying it will be hard to break even given the circumstances. Daycare owners have similarly voiced their concerns about Alert Level 2's return to full capacity at child-care centres.

At some point, we have to try and come out of hibernation. We can't be hermits. - John Haggie

The Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador has released its own exhaustive document detailing its reopening, setting a tentative date of July 2 for in-person court appearances, and Sept. 14 for trials to resume. People in the courtroom will be required to wear masks and gloves if physical distancing can't be maintained.

The document also stated it will continue to prefer teleconference and videoconference hearings for a slate of legal matters.

A return to Level 3?

Haggie said given the increased movement — and particularly the Atlantic bubble, set to allow people from all Atlantic provinces to freely move among them as of July 3 — new COVID-19 cases are inevitable.

But that shouldn't stop people from living and travelling, he said.

"At some point, we have to try and come out of hibernation. We can't be hermits. And we need to move, and now is a safe time to do it."

Everyone attending Supreme Court when hearing resume will be required to wear a mask. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

For the province to impose greater restrictions, Haggie said, multiple cases would have to be identified and clusters begin to form, "large enough to challenge the health-care system."

For now, he said, the province has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment within the health-care system, to the point that by July there could be a small stockpile of it.

Haggie said the province's contact tracing abilities have so far been above the national average, and he is meeting with the other provincial health ministers Thursday to discuss a contact tracing app.

