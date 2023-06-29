Aline Amisi Alembe came to N.L. as a refugee. Now, she's training in the Canadian Army

Aline Amisi Alembe came to Newfoundland and Labrador from Tanzania when she was 15. She begins her military training on Monday. (Submitted by Aline Alembe)

A St. John's woman who came to Newfoundland as a refugee starts her basic military training next week, giving her a chance at her dream career and the opportunity to serve the country that gave her a new home.

Aline Amisi Alembe, 22, was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania after her family fled from war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She told CBC News on Wednesday she believes she is the first refugee who landed in Newfoundland and Labrador to enlist in the Canadian Army.

"I was quite in shock when they told me, like, I'm the first [permanent resident from Newfoundland] to be in the military," Alembe said.

"I've been wanting to join the military for a number of years, but I couldn't because I was a [permanent resident]. … The army offers a lot of benefits, and I want a career that is, like, challenging and also rewarding."

The Canadian Armed Forces changed its regulations in December to allow refugees turned permanent residents to enlist.

Military officials at the time said the change will impact enrolment numbers and inclusion in the force.

Alembe said that piece was holding people back from joining.

"When I heard the news that the regulations had changed, I immediately started applying," she said.

Ahead of her training, Alembe says she's excited at the opportunity of representing her new home.

"Canada gave us a place where we can call home," she said.

"Where we came from, there were difficulties of food, we had to get money. But in Canada, they give you [a] job and food isn't a gift. I feel like it's special."

Alembe will travel to Gagetown, N.B. to start her training on Monday.

She offered advice for others following behind her.

"Anybody who wants to do something, they should go for it," she said.