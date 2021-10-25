Alderwood residents ain't afraid of no ghost
The folks at Alderwood Retirement Centre in Witless Bay are celebrating Halloween to the tune of the classic Ghostbusters theme song.
Residents of the Alderwood Retirement Centre in Witless Bay, N.L., are known for going all in when they celebrate — whether it's the end of some COVID-19 restrictions, an unusual Valentine's Day party, or — of course — Halloween.
Check out the video to see how they're celebrating the spooky holiday this year.
