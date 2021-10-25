Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador·Video

Alderwood residents ain't afraid of no ghost

The folks at Alderwood Retirement Centre in Witless Bay are celebrating Halloween to the tune of the classic Ghostbusters theme song.

The folks at Alderwood Retirement Centre in Witless Bay are at it again

CBC ·

Halloween at Alderwood Retirement Centre

1 day ago
2:49
The folks at Alderwood Retirement Centre in Witless Bay are at it again, this time celebrating Halloween to the tune of the classic Ghostbusters theme song. 2:49

Residents of the Alderwood Retirement Centre in Witless Bay, N.L., are known for going all in when they celebrate — whether it's the end of some COVID-19 restrictions, an unusual Valentine's Day party, or — of course — Halloween

Check out the video to see how they're celebrating the spooky holiday this year. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now