99-year-old sings Christmas hymn in Latin for pageant

A retirement home in Witless Bay known for its big community events held an old fashioned Christmas pageant last week with a special musical performance in Latin.

Nora Normore, who turns 100 in February, sang Adeste Fideles — Oh Come All Fe Faithful — in Latin. She was accompanied by local musician Con O'Brien.

"Years ago we used to do that. We did all kinds of Latin because the church was Latin, we did the rosary in Latin and we spoke in Latin," said Normore.

The concept for the event was based on old-time Christmas pageants with jokes, stories, recitations, and music.

"I think people find tradition comforting," said Renee Houlihan, who handles recreation with the seniors. "We laughed here tonight and we'll remember those laughs."

"This world is fast and busy — you can buy this, you can buy that — but you can't buy the things you had when you were five and six, and the songs you heard."

O'Brien said the residents had a lot of fun practicing for the big night, on Dec. 4.

"For the most part, in these communities along the Southern Shore, music and family and gathering together, especially at Christmas time, was a very important part of their lives," O'Brien said.

