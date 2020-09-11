The long, long way home: A letter of thanks after a pandemic journey

Ana Maria Alcantara, son Umberto and husband Rafael did their best to treat a nerve-racking trip home like it was an adventure. (Submitted by Ana Maria Alcantara )

When the plane lifted off the ground in St. John's on that Sunday morning, Aug. 2, I thought, "It's real. I'm leaving the city that welcomed my family for 15 months."

Saying goodbye was not easy even if we got to enjoy an unplanned summer vacation when our flights home were cancelled, necessitating visa changes, new lease agreements, a move to another apartment and three months of living off our savings as the value of Brazilian currency plummeted. When we arrived in Canada in 2019, one Canadian dollar cost 2.92 real. When we left, a dollar cost 4.15 real.

We played a waiting game with Air Canada, while one month turned into two, then three and finally almost four. We looked into repatriation flights for Brazilian citizens but they would've cost us additional funds to get to Toronto and would've landed in Brasilia, 1,100 kilometres from home.

Brazil is the third-largest COVID-19 hotspot in the world and few Newfoundlanders understood our eagerness to go home. But after three months of additional expenses, when our travel agency in Brazil told us about the possibility of returning through Frankfurt, we jumped. It would triple our flying time and we were unsure how we'd manage it with our curious two-year-old and the many COVID-19 precautions, but we had to do it.

We left St. John's, flew to Toronto, on to Frankfurt and São Paulo and finally to our hometown of Londrina. Two full days of travel, five airports, three different time zones, and four flights to get home.

'Our time in Newfoundland was magical,' writes Alcantara. (Submitted by Ana Maria Alcantara)

In the airports, the corridors were unusually empty and most stores were closed, but on flights, the situation was quite different; the seats were all full, except for our flight from São Paulo to Londrina.

On all flights, the use of masks was mandatory. We received alcohol to clean our hands, and the menu was restricted due to COVID-19 precautions. Luckily, we had brought cookies and snacks from Newfoundland. At the airport in Frankfurt we were able to buy fruit, and in São Paulo and Londrina we didn't eat anything to avoid contamination.

Before leaving St. John's, we taught two-year-old Umberto how to use the mask and how to behave whenever we needed to let go of his hands. (We told him to hold onto my clothes.) It helped that he had his own suitcase, because he knew the challenge was always to keep his hands on the suitcase. With that, he was not touching surfaces in the airports.

He behaved really well and we were really proud of him. My husband Rafael and I tried to turn it into a big adventure, so Umberto enjoyed it a lot. But after the first 24 hours, he had no energy left for anything.

Alcantara and her family took in spectacular sights, like icebergs in Port Rexton, with mixed emotions, as people in her home country have been dying by the thousands of COVID-19. (Submitted by Ana Maria Alcantara)

We came to Newfoundland and Labrador in May 2019 so my husband Rafael could research fish physiology in Memorial University's biology and biochemistry departments, tying into his research at São Paulo University. We moved to St. John's for a year knowing very little about the place. My plan was to spend time with Umberto, volunteer and improve my English.

Our time in Newfoundland was magical. Dressing up for Halloween, enjoying a white Christmas, and the incredible January snowstorm dubbed "Snowmageddon" by the locals. I'd never experienced a storm like that. Newfoundlanders laughed when I told them I thought it was beautiful. In Brazil, there is not a huge difference between seasons. We don't have a fall with red leaves falling off trees or a winter with snow. I will miss the joy Newfoundlanders express with the arrival of each new season. I was impressed with the kindness of people in St. John's: always ready to hold the door, always polite, always friendly.

We were also surprised by a significant number of Brazilians in N.L. We made a lot of friends and the time in Canada was really special.

'Our new normal includes not leaving the house, but there are still simple pleasures in finally being home,' writes Alcantara. (Submitted by Ana Maria Alcantara)

Four months of waiting

Being in such a safe place while our country struggled with COVID-19 left us both with mixed emotions. While we visited Tors Cove and Elliston, watched whales in St. Vincent's and saw icebergs in Port Rexton with friends, parents of close friends at home died, friends got sick and both private and public hospitals were overwhelmed.

Our president did not set a good example, calling the virus a "little flu," refusing to wear a mask and holding large political rallies. Carnival, a huge Brazil-wide week of parties, went ahead in February. Authorities already knew of the danger and they should've called it off.

When I arrived in Newfoundland, I took classes taught by volunteers at the now defunct Refugee and Immigrant Advisory Council, and when that organization closed, I continued to study, on my own, at home. This included watching a lot of cartoons with my 15-month-old son. I learned enough to work as a university proctor, work as an extra on the Hudson & Rex TV series, volunteer at Radio RIAC and co-produce a Brazillian music and culture show called Neca de Pitibiriba on MUN's CHMR radio station.

In April, I heard that MUN was offering spouses of international students free spots in English as a second language classes. It was one of the best experiences I had in Canada.

In Brazil, I worked as a marketing professional, social media manager and journalist. It was really frustrating not to be able to communicate. The ESL course came at a time when I had mastered the basics of the language (thank you, CBC Kids, Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, PJ Masks!). In the ESL course, I was able to learn with a team of committed teachers five days a week. My English improved quickly and I learned about Canadian culture, politics, geography and economics, all of which increased my interest in returning to Canada to study.

Because MUN is online this fall, I can continue to study ESL and audit a course in the department of gender studies, where I hope to apply for a master's degree.

Coming home in a pandemic

COVID-19 has killed more than 130,000 Brazilians. When you consider the total in proportion to the population of 209.5 million, it is less alarming — but not for those who've lost loved ones.

Brazilians have long been anesthetized to government neglect; each person acts for himself, many without respect for the law. The use of masks has been mandatory for months, parties are prohibited and businesses are only open for reduced hours in some states, but we see people gathering without any commitment to bubbles, masks, or social distancing. Rafael and I both know people who've avoided leaving their homes since March. They respect the quarantine and work from home. But we also know people who have not interrupted their activities for a single day and continue their lives as if COVID-19 is only something to read about in the newspapers.

Alcantara, her husband and son have been in contact only with family members who live in their home. (Submitted by Ana Maria Alcantara)

Our new normal includes not leaving the house, but there are still simple pleasures in finally being home. As soon as we landed in São Paulo, it was so comforting to hear people speaking Portuguese. I love waking up to native birdsong and eating all the tropical fruits that I've missed. We have not seen many friends or family yet. We quarantined for two weeks and are in contact only with the three family members living in the same house with us.

Rafael is working at home on articles from the results of the experiments he did at MUN, and Umberto is enjoying his grandparents. He will not go to school or daycare until 2021, because the schools are all closed here. Older children are taking classes online, but not little ones. I have been reading a lot and waiting for the new semester to start.

To Newfoundland and Labrador, I just have to say, thank you. We had an incredible experience as students and you've inspired us to continue our educational journey. We hope to come back someday.

