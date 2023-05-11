Retired Mountie with checkered past charged with sexual offences, at least 1 involving a minor

Albert Michelin — a retired police officer with a criminal record, who once promised a judge he'd never be in court again — is facing three charges related to complaints of historic sexual offences.

The complaints range from 1997 to 2001. According to previous court records, Michelin was an RCMP officer stationed in North West River at the time.

He's facing one charge of sexual assault, one charge of sexually touching a person under the age of 14, and one charge of breaching public trust.

The charges were laid after an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team — a civilian oversight agency headed by former lawyer Mike King, which investigates allegations against police officers.

Michelin had previously been convicted of trafficking cocaine in New Brunswick in 2013 and sentenced to four years in prison. According to reports from his court case, Michelin had instructed undercover officers posing as criminals on police techniques to avoid detection, and told them he used to have a drug distribution network in Labrador.

At the time of the sting operation, Michelin was suspended from his job as an RCMP officer at Tobique First Nation, N.B., for unrelated code of conduct violations.

The investigation involved 22 undercover officers, with Michelin as the sole target. In the end, they pulled off a transaction for 30 ounces of cocaine at the Irving Big Stop in Salisbury, N.B. The entire deal was captured on video.

"I got lost," Michelin told the judge at the time. "You'll never see me again."

Michelin's defence lawyer told the judge he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and a severe alcohol problem. The judge said Michelin understood the addictions problems facing people from First Nations communities, and planned to use that knowledge for profit.

Michelin is scheduled to appear in court on June 22 to face his three newest charges.

