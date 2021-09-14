Hurricane Larry meant these newlyweds couldn't see Alan Doyle perform. So he played at their wedding

Alan Doyle crashes wedding 4:35 When Hurricane Larry disrupted this engaged couple's plans to see the Great Big Sea frontman at the Iceberg Alley music festival, he came to their wedding instead. 4:35

When Lori Winsor and Brad Thorman planned to elope to St. John's to see Alan Doyle in concert this past weekend, they had no idea they would be the only ones who would actually get to see him perform.

The couple travelled to the province from Ontario ahead of Doyle's show at the Iceberg Alley Performance Tent.

"We love the music from out here, and we love the art. We got a big piece of Newfoundland art on our wall. We just always knew we'd get here at some point, we didn't know it was going to be for our wedding," Thorman said.

Doyle, who happens to live in the neighbourhood where the couple were staying, had planned to make an appearance before the concert. But when the performance tent was destroyed by Hurricane Larry and the concert had to be postponed, his trip down the road turned into an exclusive two-song concert for the newlyweds.

"It was just a nice thing to be a part of their special day," Doyle said. "There's a lot of glum stuff going on these days, so it's nice to bring a little extra smile if you can whenever the opportunity happens."

See more of their story in the video above.