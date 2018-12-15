Alan Doyle replaces cherished guitar stolen from elderly veteran

After a theft, a story and a tweet from the right person, 82-year-old veteran Edward Sheppard is once again strumming a guitar.

"Newfoundland people are the best people on the planet," said his daughter, Yolanda Sheppard. "I said it before and I'll say it again!"

He’s still got it, too. Well done Mr. Sheppard. What a Gent. Thanks <a href="https://twitter.com/markcritch?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@markcritch</a> for kickstarting a lovely gathering. <a href="https://t.co/MMqX150mB7">pic.twitter.com/MMqX150mB7</a> —@alanthomasdoyle

Edward Sheppard's previous guitar — a cherished gift from his late wife, who saved up for over a year to buy it for him — was stolen from his Stephenville Crossing home.

Comedian Mark Critch tweeted the CBC News story about the theft and asked if any of his musician friends could supply a new guitar for Sheppard.

Musician Alan Doyle answered the call.

Wonderful hang with a wonderful man. Merry Christmas Mr. Sheppard. Hope you get your stolen guitar back. This one should keep u going till then. <a href="https://t.co/4lmv4RfGzj">pic.twitter.com/4lmv4RfGzj</a> —@alanthomasdoyle

Doyle wrote the veteran a personal note and delivered the guitar himself to Sheppard, who was at his son's house in St. John's.

"Just like Santa comin' down the chimney," Critch said.

Yolanda Sheppard said her father called her after Doyle left to play her a tune, and to say Doyle "is a nice fella."

"It has filled my heart with joy to hear the excitement in my dad's voice, to hear him strumming a beautiful instrument given to him in the most wonderful gesture of kindness, and to know that dad has found some joy in a terrible situation."

Edward Sheppard's late wife Theresa saved up money to buy her husband his own guitar. It was one of the last things she gave him before she died of cancer. (Submitted)

Though the new guitar didn't come from his wife, Edward Sheppard told his daughter it means just as much.

"He said no, but it's equally special now because of all the people that are helping to help me out."

