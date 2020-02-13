Alan Doyle shares the struggles of pandemic life and his connection to a Ron Hynes classic

Musician Alan Doyle performs in CBC's Q studio in Toronto. Doyle is releasing his latest EP, Back to the Harbour, later this month. (Vivian Rashotte/CBC)

Alan Doyle is a self-described extrovert. He says it has helped him keep busy over the past year but also left him longing to get back on the stage.

"Weekly, if not daily, I have a pang for doing what I used to do for a living. People say, 'You're quite busy!' and I say, 'It's funny cause I've been laid off for 14 months,'" the Petty Harbour singer-songwriter and lead singer of Great Big Sea told CBC Radio's Weekend AM on Sunday.

Before the pandemic, Doyle was fresh off the release of his fourth studio album, Rough Side Out, and preparing for a tour that would have taken him across North America and parts of Europe. Fast-forward to May, and he's written a third book and is preparing for a much different release of his newest EP, Back to the Harbour.

The release is a collection of six covers preformed by Doyle and his band, including guitarist Corey Tetford and fiddler Kendall Carson. Doyle said the selections came from some of his favourite songs to perform, and not being able to perform them in front of an audience has been challenging.

"I miss everything about it," he said. "I miss the act of doing concerts and the physical thing of singing for two hours in a row. I miss the interaction with the fans, the hangs on the bus with the band. I miss all of it."

I like to think in retrospect I've done a good job keeping myself occupied and busy and productive … [but] I'd be lying to you if I said the last year hasn't been particularly hard."

LISTEN | Alan Doyle speaks with the CBC's Heather Barrett about pandemic life and his newest EP:

Weekend AM 22:35 Alan Doyle is heading Back to the Harbour Alan Doyle tells us about his forthcoming EP, Back in the Harbour, a collection of songs he has recorded during the pandemic 22:35

While the band is separated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to come together to record the EP in Dartmouth, N.S., before the closure of the Atlantic bubble.

"We went over there for four days and basically recorded six of my favourite songs, live off the floor, around an old piano. We all just played and sang together into an old tape machine, and that's the record," Doyle said.

Doyle said he immediately knew which song would lead the album: Ron Hynes's Back Home on the Island. He released the track late last month, along with a music video starring N.L. actors Andy Jones and Kelsie Scott.

"[It's] easily one of my favourite songs ever," Doyle said. "I remember hearing that song, it must have been in the late 1970s or the early 1980s when the [Wonderful] Grand Band show was on television.… I heard Ron sing it, and it was like his voice was speaking from my grandfather or some of my uncles in Petty Harbour.

"It just perfectly captured their kind of lament of loss of an older and arguably more simple and satisfying way of life that rural Newfoundland used to have. I always loved it."

Back to the Harbour will be released May 21.

