Al Potter's attempt to appeal murder conviction quashed by Supreme Court of Canada

The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected Al Potter's request to appeal his murder conviction in the country's highest court.

The Supreme Court released its decision Wednesday morning to dismiss Potter's application for leave to appeal.

Al Potter applied to Canada's highest court in April, after Newfoundland and Labrador's Court of Appeal dismissed his notice of appeal in February, in which Potter called his first-degree murder verdict "unreasonable" and asked for a new trial.

In 2019 Potter was convicted and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years for killing Dale Porter.

Porter, a 39-year-old father of two and fisherman from North River in Conception Bay North, was stabbed to death in his driveway in 2014.

Two years later, Potter was charged with first-degree murder following an RCMP undercover operation.

