Convicted murderer Al Potter files appeal, seeking new trial

Al Potter, sentenced to life in prison last month for the 2014 stabbing murder of Dale Porter, is seeking a new trial.

Potter, 55, has filed a notice of appeal, claiming in his application the "verdict is unreasonable and cannot be supported by the evidence."

On March 8, Potter was sentenced to life imprisonment without the chance of parole for 25 years for killing Porter, who was stabbed 17 times.

CBC News has obtained a copy of the notice of appeal. Potter's lawyers list eight reasons for an appeal.

The appeal, which was filed March 13, lists a number of complaints against the judge, including allowing a person who worked with the victim's sister to sit as a juror.

The appeal also says instructions to the jury contained errors with respect to summary of evidence and "displayed bias towards the Crown's evidence throughout" the trial.

Potter was arrested in September 2016 for the vicious stabbing death two years earlier of Porter, a father of two and fisherman from North River in Conception Bay North.

