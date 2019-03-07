Jury watch: Deliberations enter Day 3 for Al Potter trial
12-person jury requested to listen back to Potter's testimony
The jury weighing Al Potter's fate has entered a third day of deliberations at Supreme Court in St. John's.
The group of 12 was sequestered early Tuesday afternoon, and later requested to listen back to some of Potter's testimony.
The jury was told they would have to listen to Potter's account of what happened in its entirety. Potter was on the stand for two days.
Dale Porter, 39, was killed early in the morning of June 29, 2014, after suffering multiple stab wounds — four of which could have been fatal, but a blow to his jugular was the most serious.
Porter, of North River, Conception Bay North, was a father of two children, and worked as a fisherman and truck driver.
The jury has listened to four weeks of testimony, including from Potter who said he was defending himself and a friend from a knife-wielding Porter.
Potter is facing a charge of first-degree murder.
Read past coverage:
- Verdict unlikely today in Al Potter murder trial
- Al Potter attempted to quash Mr. Big confession before trial, but judge ruled against it
- Jury out in Al Potter's 1st-degree murder trial
- Al Potter's story 'nonsensical,' Crown says, as defence tells jury client had 'no choice'
- Why was Dale Porter stabbed 17 times, Crown asks Al Potter, if it was self-defence?
- Al Potter admits stabbing Dale Porter, claims self-defence during testimony
- Al Potter called cab driver from North River a 'loose end,' undercover officer says as Crown wraps case
- 'I had enough': Al Potter demonstrated stabbing on me, undercover officer tells jury
- Al Potter talks about family's private island, Hells Angels chapter to undercover cop
- Boss who 'hired' Al Potter to be a debt collector faces him at trial
- The plot, the characters, and the shaved pig: Potter murder trial delves into undercover sting
- Al Potter helped undercover RCMP officers bury a dead pig, jury told
- 'I'll make you proud,' Al Potter tells Vikings member after meeting with undercover cop
- 'Some good days ahead of us': Wiretap conversations between Al Potter and 2nd police agent played for court
- 'We'll make away with you': Threats made night of Dale Porter's death, witness says
- Vikings MC member turned RCMP informer names Al Potter as stabber
- Efforts to save Dale Porter's life, DNA results revealed at murder trial
- 'I don't recall': Memories hazy, voices quiet as friends of Dale Porter testify
- Dale Porter killed over making fun, disrespecting Vikings motorcycle club, says Crown
