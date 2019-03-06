Day 2 of deliberations for Al Potter murder trial

The 12-person jury is starting its second day of deliberations in the first-degree murder trial of Al Potter, accused in the stabbing death of Dale Porter in 2014.

Justice Garrett Handrigan instructed the jury on Tuesday afternoon, before sequestering them around 1 p.m. to start their deliberations.

Those deliberations will continue when Supreme Court in St. John's resumes at 10 a.m.

Since there was no decision reached Tuesday, jurors were taken to a hotel. They are not allowed to discuss the case with anyone aside from when all 12 of them are together in a room.

The jury sat in the courtroom for a month hearing evidence against Potter, including DNA evidence analysis, an elaborate undercover RCMP sting, and testimony from two fellow Vikings motorcycle club members turned police-paid agents.

Dale Porter was 39 years old when he was killed. He had a 14-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter at the time of his death. (Family photo )

Potter took the stand for two days during the four-week trial, admitting to the stabbing but claiming self-defence.

Porter, 39, was found with 17 stab wounds, four cuts and bruising, at the bottom of his driveway in North River, Conception Bay North, in the early morning of June 29, 2014.

