Evidence expected to be called today at Al Potter's murder trial

Jurors selected for Al Potter's five-week murder trial will likely begin hearing evidence Tuesday.

Nine men and seven women were chosen after a day-long selection process at Supreme Court Monday. Two of those people are alternates and will be used only if someone in the jury pool has to be dismissed.

Potter, 55, is accused of first-degree murder in the death of Dale Porter, 39, who was discovered outside his North River, Conception Bay North, home on June 29, 2014.

Potter paid keen attention to the selection process Monday, putting on reading glasses and often looking at documents on his lap in the prisoner's box.

He has been in custody at Her Majesty's Penitentiary since his arrest in September 2016.

North River resident Dale Porter, who's pictured here working on a fishing boat, was killed on his property during the early morning hours of June 29, 2014. (Submitted photo)

Justice Garrett Handrigan notified the jurors that the trial is expected to last five weeks, but unforeseen circumstances could factor into when it will conclude.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador