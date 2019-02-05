Skip to Main Content
Evidence expected to be called today at Al Potter's murder trial
Dale Porter was discovered badly injured outside his North River, Conception Bay North, home on June 29, 2014.

Jury of 9 men, 7 women chosen Monday afternoon at Supreme Court

Ariana Kelland · CBC News ·
Al Potter, 55, waits in the prisoner's box at Supreme Court in St. John's during a break from jury selection proceedings on Monday. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Jurors selected for Al Potter's five-week murder trial will likely begin hearing evidence Tuesday.

Nine men and seven women were chosen after a day-long selection process at Supreme Court Monday. Two of those people are alternates and will be used only if someone in the jury pool has to be dismissed. 

Potter, 55, is accused of first-degree murder in the death of Dale Porter, 39, who was discovered outside his North River, Conception Bay North, home on June 29, 2014.

Potter paid keen attention to the selection process Monday, putting on reading glasses and often looking at documents on his lap in the prisoner's box.

He has been in custody at Her Majesty's Penitentiary since his arrest in September 2016. 

North River resident Dale Porter, who's pictured here working on a fishing boat, was killed on his property during the early morning hours of June 29, 2014. (Submitted photo)

Justice Garrett Handrigan notified the jurors that the trial is expected to last five weeks, but unforeseen circumstances could factor into when it will conclude.

About the Author

Ariana Kelland

Reporter

Ariana Kelland is a reporter with the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador bureau in St. John's.

