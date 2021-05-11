St. John's Muslim group marks end of Ramadan with community donations

With Ramadan ending Wednesday, the Al-Huda Islamic Centre in St. John's is closing out the holiest month in the Muslim calendar with donations to two local organizations.

In a single week, said president Istifa Ikenyei, his members came up with a $500 donation for the Janeway children's hospital and $500 worth of food for the MacMorran Community Centre.

Member Zakiyah Mohammed said people donated what they could to organizations that have benefited their community.

Ikenyei said Ramadan is a time to foster a healthy relationship with the community. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

She said she hopes the amount raised will grow each year.

"It's just part of our social responsibility in the month of Ramadan," Mohammed said. "A lot of us have been here many years, and we have children. All of us have been to the Janeway, we've been to deliver, and we are really grateful for the services we get there."

Each of Al-Huda Islamic Centre's 36 members is originally from Africa, and for different reasons have found themselves in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Zakiyah Mohammed says she and her fellow members of the Al-Huda Islamic Centre donated to groups that have helped their community. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Ikenyei said their goal is to introduce important aspects of their culture to their new home.

"Family and community mean a lot to our culture," he said. "Ramadan is a very special time, very spiritual for us. It gives us an opportunity to foster a healthy relationship among ourselves and host community."

