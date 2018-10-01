Education minister eyes school bus cameras but says more input needed

Installing surveillance cameras on school buses are one option the government and school board will consider after allegations of abuse in western Newfoundland were reported last week, but the education minister says further discussion is needed.

"There are probably other tools that could be used and that's discussions we need to have as well," Education Minister Al Hawkins told The Corner Brook Morning Show on Monday.

"I think we are open to having discussions on whatever options are out there, actually."

The parents of an eight-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted by an older male student on her bus have called for cameras to be installed to help prevent such crimes in the future.

Three charges of assault, involving two different victims, have been laid against a teenaged boy, RCMP confirmed.

Last week, the province's privacy commissioner Donovan Molloy told CBC News that under the Schools Act, cameras on school buses could be put in place, if deemed necessary by the school district.

Concerns about response

The family of the eight-year-old girl told CBC News last week that they are disappointed that the school board didn't agree on installing the cameras.

Donovan Molloy, N.L.'s privacy commissioner, says it's possible to put cameras on school buses but would require showing that they are needed. (Johnny Hodder/CBC)

Their concerns, and their desire to see changes put in place to prevent future assaults, aren't being addressed, the girl's mother and stepmother said.

"Allegations of this nature have to be treated very quickly, and I think in such situations that the school district has in fact acted quickly," Hawkins said, pointing to the changes made to the School Act last spring to give the school board more authority to remove students who are deemed detrimental to others due to out-of-school behaviour.

"It's not like we haven't made changes," he said.

"We will make changes, and in fact we have ongoing discussions with the school board to ensure that we have some of the best policies in place to ensure that all the students that attend our schools do so in a very safe and caring manner."

Hawkins said that parents always have the right to speak with administrators at their schools, and to contact the districts and school boards, about any concerns.

"I want to assure the parents that certainly any comments or discussions and suggestions will be welcome."

Safety is 'priority No. 1'

Hawkins is also speaking with the boards, which are elected, as well as the province's two school districts. He spoke with Molloy at length as well.

"It probably may seem simple to do that, but obviously there's a lot discussion that we need to have particularly around privacy issues," he said. Some parents would welcome the use of cameras, he said, while others would have reservations.

A school bus was the location for an alleged sexual assault against two students. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Hawkins did not specify which other options would be part of that discussion, but said he, his department, and the school districts are all committed to keeping children safe.

"Everybody that's involved in education would certainly want to make sure that the safety of our students is priority No. 1," he said. "It has been and should continue to be."

With files from The Corner Brook Morning Show

