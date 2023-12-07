St. John's International Airport reopens after 'suspicious package' comes up clean
Flights delayed, airport briefly closed as police investigated
St. John's International Airport has reopened after police investigated a report of a suspicious package that turned out to be a false alarm.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary sent a message out on social media just at 7:20 a.m., saying there was no threat to public safety.
The closure happened Thursday around 6 a.m. NT, shortly after a pair of flights took off for Montreal and Toronto. In a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the airport said the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was "taking control of the situation."
Traffic was diverted at the roundabout at the entrance to the airport.
The rapid change caused the nearby cellphone parking lot — a waiting area for people who intend to pick up arriving passengers — and parking lots near other businesses to fill up as dozens of people arrived for morning flights.
At least three flights ended up being affected. All three were scheduled to leave at 7 a.m., but were pushed back by at least an hour.
