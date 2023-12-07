St. John's International Airport reopens after 'suspicious package' comes up clean

An Airport Authority Emergency Services truck blocks the road leading to the entrance to the airport on Thursday morning. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

St. John's International Airport has reopened after police investigated a report of a suspicious package that turned out to be a false alarm.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary sent a message out on social media just at 7:20 a.m., saying there was no threat to public safety.

The closure happened Thursday around 6 a.m. NT, shortly after a pair of flights took off for Montreal and Toronto. In a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the airport said the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was "taking control of the situation."

Would-be passengers wait in their cars for news of their flights as police and airport officials investigate the suspicious package. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Traffic was diverted at the roundabout at the entrance to the airport.

The rapid change caused the nearby cellphone parking lot — a waiting area for people who intend to pick up arriving passengers — and parking lots near other businesses to fill up as dozens of people arrived for morning flights.

At least three flights ended up being affected. All three were scheduled to leave at 7 a.m., but were pushed back by at least an hour.

