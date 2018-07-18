Skip to Main Content
Airport runway not a racetrack, say RCMP
Airport runway not a racetrack, say RCMP

Police believe the fence around the perimeter of the Winterland airport was breached, and a driver went on the runway and used it as a racetrack.

Police suspect someone has been using the Winterland airport for drag racing

CBC News
Burin RCMP say someone cut a hole in the fence at Winterland airport last month and then drove a vehicle on to the property to do a little drag racing. (Town of Winterland)

An airport runway is not a racetrack, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on the Burin Peninsula want to make sure the public is clear on that.

On Wednesday, the RCMP released a statement that they believe an unknown individual cut a hole in a security fence surrounding the Winterland Airport — west of Marystown — sometime between June 21-25.

Police believe a vehicle was later driven onto the property and used the runway as a racetrack.

The RCMP said with the security of the fence breached, moose or other large animals could have wandered onto the runway during the night, posing a danger for planes that use the runway.

According to police, the airstrip is often used by small aircraft and air ambulances.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information are encouraged to contact the RCMP directly or Crimestoppers.

