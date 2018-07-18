Airport runway not a racetrack, say RCMP

An airport runway is not a racetrack, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on the Burin Peninsula want to make sure the public is clear on that.

On Wednesday, the RCMP released a statement that they believe an unknown individual cut a hole in a security fence surrounding the Winterland Airport — west of Marystown — sometime between June 21-25.

Police believe a vehicle was later driven onto the property and used the runway as a racetrack.

The RCMP said with the security of the fence breached, moose or other large animals could have wandered onto the runway during the night, posing a danger for planes that use the runway.

According to police, the airstrip is often used by small aircraft and air ambulances.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information are encouraged to contact the RCMP directly or Crimestoppers.

